AM Best Withdraws Credit Ratings of Digital Edge Insurance Company and Digital Affect Insurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has withdrawn the Financial Strength Ratings (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa” (Superior) of Digital Edge Insurance Company and Digital Affect Insurance Company (both headquartered in Burlington, VT). These Credit Ratings (ratings) had stable outlooks. The ratings were withdrawn upon notification from the companies that they are now shell companies that do not bear insurance risk. Therefore, no final rating action has been taken.

