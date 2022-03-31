Central Colorado Dermatology Joins Epiphany Dermatology

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Epiphany Dermatology, a leading dermatology company committed to improving access to exceptional dermatologic care, announced today it has expanded its presence in the Rocky Mountain region through its partnership with Dr. Anthony Timko, MD and his team at Central Colorado Dermatology, based in Salida, Colorado.

Dr. Timko has established a reputation for providing kind, high-quality dermatology, and dermatologic surgical services to patients in the Central Colorado market. Dr. Timko is double board-certified in Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery (Mohs surgery). He earned his medical degree at The Medical College of Ohio in Toledo, OH and completed his dermatology residency at the Naval Medical Center in San Diego, CA.

Dr. Timko commented, “My staff and I are excited to join Epiphany. Epiphany has been committed to the Rocky Mountain region of Colorado, and other markets similar to Salida, for several years, and patients are their top priority. Epiphany’s mission and values dovetail with what we believe in – integrity and providing excellent medical and surgical care for our patients. I look forward to helping Epiphany maintain its high standards of quality patient care.”

Gheorghe Pusta, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Epiphany said, “We are excited to welcome Dr. Timko and his strong team. Through our interactions with Dr. Timko and his team, we have been impressed by their commitment to quality care and being accessible to the vast Central Colorado area they serve. We are pleased to find a strong cultural alignment, and this is an exciting opportunity to expand our provider network and improve access to great dermatologic care in the Rocky Mountain region.”

Through this partnership, Central Colorado Dermatology’s providers and staff gain additional resources to help with operations, managed care, marketing, compliance, human resources, clinical training, recruiting, IT, and many other support services. Epiphany also benefits from the clinical expertise of Central Colorado Dermatology’s team, as best practices are collaboratively shared across the Epiphany network.

About Epiphany Dermatology

Epiphany Dermatology is a rapidly expanding dermatology company, driven by a passion to improve access to high quality dermatologic care in a values-based manner. Through its partnership with leading dermatologists across 69 locations in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas, and Wyoming, Epiphany provides general dermatology, skin cancer care, Mohs surgery, cosmetic services, and additional dermatologic services. Epiphany raises the standard of dermatologic care by making clinical excellence accessible to all patients, promptly and in a warm and inviting environment. Epiphany Dermatology is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more details, please visit www.epiphanydermatology.com or call (512) 628-0465.