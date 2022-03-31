AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Axeria IARD

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) to Axeria IARD (Axeria) (France). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Axeria’s inclusion as a member of the lead rating unit of Somers Group Holdings Ltd. (Somers), which has a balance sheet strength that AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as adequate operating performance, a neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

Axeria is strategically important to Somers (formerly known as Watford Holdings Ltd.) as the group’s carrier for writing business within the European Union. The company was acquired by Somers in 2021 as part of the group’s strategy to expand its European presence. Axeria will continue to write a core portfolio of French non-life business, and in addition expand into new European markets with the support of Somers. The company receives explicit support from Somers in the form of quota share reinsurance, mirroring the support afforded to other operating entities within the Somers group.

