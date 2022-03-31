GE Appliances Partners with Best Buy® to Connect Teens with Tech

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GE Appliances, a Haier company (GEA), and Best Buy are joining forces to connect teens from disinvested communities with the technology, training and mentorship they need to achieve their dreams. It’s part of the Best Buy Teen Tech Center® Give Back Event, which will run in store and on BestBuy.com March 31-April 13, 2022.

The two companies previously joined forces to open a Best Buy Teen Tech Center® powered by GE Appliances in Louisville, Ky. at the West Louisville YMCA. Now, thanks to this promotional partnership, the reach will be expanded to serve even more teens.

“ We’ve seen the young people positively impacted by this program in Louisville, and it speaks to our focus on inclusion, diversity, building stronger communities, and helping connect people with the resources they need to be successful,” said Kevin Nolan, president & CEO of GE Appliances. “ During the promotion, we’ll feature our GE Profile™ brand that’s focused on technology and industry-first innovation for the ultimate feature-seekers. We see this as a perfect opportunity for Best Buy customers to get technology at their fingertips, and with every purchase, they’re supporting tech for teens.”

During the promotion, 10% of all GE Profile™ 600 series laundry product purchases* will be donated to support Best Buy Teen Tech Center® programs. Each purchase helps provide teens with access to the technology and tools to better prepare for the careers of the future. Currently the program is on track to support more than 30,000 teens annually by opening 100 Best Buy Teen Tech Center® locations by 2025.

“ We are incredibly excited to partner with Best Buy as we look to increase access to technology for teens across the country,” said Todd Getz, executive brand director for GE and GE Profile. “ At GE Profile™, we’re all about utilizing tech for good to enhance our owners’ lives. Our new GE Profile™ Laundry line brings our latest and greatest technology to the market, and this partnership provides the perfect opportunity to put the power of technology that’s synonymous with our GE Profile™ brand into the hands of teens.”

The new GE Profile™ laundry units were unveiled at the 2022 Kitchen and Bath Show and are creating a buzz with customers and owners. In addition to supporting a great cause, purchasers will be treated to the most innovative products available in the market. Some of the features include:

Smarter Wash Technology that automatically senses the amount of dirt and grime in the water and adjusts the cycle to clean the exact amount, avoiding over- and under-washing, wasting time, water and energy.

that automatically senses the amount of dirt and grime in the water and adjusts the cycle to clean the exact amount, avoiding over- and under-washing, wasting time, water and energy. SmartDispense™ Technology automatically adjusts the amount of detergent dispensed depending on the size of the load and detergent used.

automatically adjusts the amount of detergent dispensed depending on the size of the load and detergent used. Tangle Control intelligent technology adapts the wash action to minimize tangled loads.

intelligent technology adapts the wash action to minimize tangled loads. Microban® Antimicrobial Technology is built into components including the gasket, dispenser and draining system delivering Protection That Lives On™ load after load to help prevent the growth of odor-causing bacteria.

is built into components including the gasket, dispenser and draining system delivering Protection That Lives On™ load after load to help prevent the growth of odor-causing bacteria. Washer Link wirelessly connects the washer to the dryer to automatically determine optimal settings for the load that was just washed.

wirelessly connects the washer to the dryer to automatically determine optimal settings for the load that was just washed. Built-in Wifi to monitor the progress of your laundry and send alerts through the Smart HQ app.

About Us

At GE Appliances, a Haier company, we come together to make "good things, for life." We're creators, thinkers and makers who believe that anything is possible and that there’s always a better way. We’re a company powered by our people, made stronger through our diversity — allowing us to grow closer than ever before to our owners, anticipate their needs and enhance their lives. In 2021, we were certified as a US Great Place to Work TM, named one of the Best Companies for Multicultural Women by Seramount (formerly Working Mother Media), Achievers Top 50 Most Engaged Workplaces, received a perfect score for the fourth year in a row on the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index, and named one of the top 100 Internship Programs by Way Up.

Since 1907, we’ve built innovative, quality products that are trusted in half of all U.S. homes. We sell appliances under the Monogram®, Café™, GE Profile™, GE®, Haier and Hotpoint brands. Our products include refrigerators, freezers, cooking products, dishwashers, washers, dryers, wine & beverage centers, air conditioners, small appliances, water filtration systems and water heaters.

To learn more about our company, our brands, our Corporate Citizenship efforts, our economic impact, and working for GE Appliances visit www.geappliancesco.com.

*10% of qualifying product sales up to $150,000.

