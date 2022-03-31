RPA Fintech Shastic Retains William Mills Agency as Agency of Record

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--William Mills Agency, the largest independent public relations and marketing firm specializing in the financial industry, has been selected by Shastic for public relations services. The company selected William Mills Agency to assist in a complete rebrand, as well as growing public relation efforts. Headquartered in Berkeley, California, Shastic provides Banking RPA-as-a-Service to a growing list of financial institution clients.

Founded in 2009, the company started as an SMS messaging platform before expanding to an RPA-as-a-Service. Shastic’s platform allows financial institutions to fulfill processes faster and eliminate manual workflows with minimal IT involvement and zero training required. Shastic is the only cloud-native RPA platform designed specifically for financial institutions that uses artificial intelligence to monitor workflow and determine next best steps.

Joseariel Gomez, CEO and founder of Shastic, said, “Our platform and our approach to RPA are very different from anything else out there. We want an agency that can help us strike the right tone and communicate our unique message. We are thrilled to work with the team at William Mills Agency as we continue to grow. Their track record in fintech public relations speaks for itself and made our decision very easy.”

“Robotic Process Automation (RPA) is the future of financial technology and is the cutting-edge difference that is found in Shastic’s platform. We know they have something really special,” said William Mills, CEO of the William Mills Agency. “Their approach to intelligent RPA is radically ahead of anything else on the market. The Shastic platform is going to be the next big thing in both RPA and fintech, and we are honored to be their public relations partner.”

About Shastic

Shastic built the first-ever zero-investment Robotic Process Automation (RPA) platform specialized for banking. We offer our technology as a Cloud service that does not require an upfront IT investment nor a long implementation process like other RPA platforms. We are trusted by 50 financial institutions across the US. Our platform allows financial institutions to increase their fulfillment capacity and processing speed by 10 times while eliminating manual workflows and achieving a 10x return on their investment. Shastic has partnered with Finastra, MeridianLink and Access Softek to help financial institutions streamline banking processes and improve customer service. Learn more at shastic.com

About William Mills Agency

William Mills Agency is the nation’s largest public relations and marketing firm serving the financial technology industry with an emphasis on fintech providers. The agency has established its reputation through the successful execution of media relations, marketing services and crisis communications programs. The company serves clients ranging in size from small start-ups to large, publicly-traded companies. For more information, please visit www.williammills.com.