Westinghouse Joins Equal by 30 Campaign

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As a part of its celebration of Women’s History Month, Westinghouse Electric Company has joined the Equal by 30 campaign. Along with nearly 150 public and private sector organizations globally, Westinghouse affirms its commitment to take action toward achieving equal pay, equal leadership, and equal opportunities for women in the clean energy sector.

“Westinghouse is committed to advancing a diverse, equitable and inclusive organization for all,” says Evonne Bennett Brown, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer. “Successfully transitioning to a low-carbon future will depend on our ability to harness all possible talent and retain a diverse pool capable of bringing fresh perspectives, and we are dedicated to making progress toward gender equality within the organization.”

Through this pledge, Westinghouse is committed to increasing the percentage of women in leadership roles to 30 percent by 2030. Across the global nuclear industry, women currently represent less than 25 percent of the total workforce.

Launched in May 2018 at the Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM) in Copenhagen, Equal by 30 operates under the banner of the Clean Energy Education and Empowerment (C3E) Initiative.

