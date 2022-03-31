Postmedia and Covers Launch Content Partnership

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading sports betting information website Covers.com and Postmedia Network Inc (“Postmedia”) today announced a content partnership that combines the expertise of these two Canadian companies to offer enhanced insights for Canada’s growing audience of betting enthusiasts.

Postmedia’s audience of more than 17 million monthly unique visitors will gain access to expanded betting content from Covers.com that brings together expert insight, rich experience and a passionate community to help create smarter sports bettors. Content will be available across Postmedia news brands’ and complement Postmedia sports coverage and sports betting offerings.

“Our agreement with Covers is a great complement to our already strong sports coverage providing expert insights from the growing area of sports betting,” said Mary Anne Lavallee, EVP, COO and Interim CFO, Postmedia. “Postmedia is pleased to provide our broad and highly engaged audiences with in-depth insights as they explore this new area of sports entertainment, arising from the expected changes to legislation.”

Andrew Garven, Head of Marketing at Covers, said “We’re delighted to be joining forces with Postmedia and excited to work together to bridge the gap between traditional media and sports betting in Canada. With 27 years of experience in the industry, Covers has become a trusted resource for over 20 million users annually. Canadians can therefore have confidence that they will be receiving high-quality, refined and engaging content with one broad intention; to create smarter sports bettors.”

Postmedia’s wide, expansive and loyal sports community will benefit from expanded insights from Covers, who boast a roster of industry-leading analysts and a best-in-class offering for odds, picks and guides. Postmedia’s new sports betting newsletter, Closing Lines, launches this week, ahead of the expected launch of iGaming in Ontario on April 4. The growing category of licensed operators and marketers interested in the sports betting space can now reach a vast and engaged audience across Postmedia properties with opportunities for sponsorship, advertising and affiliate programs – in print and online.

About Postmedia Network Inc.

Postmedia Network Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Postmedia Network Canada Corp. (TSX:PNC.A, PNC.B), is a news media company representing more than 130 brands across multiple print, online, and mobile platforms. Award-winning journalists and innovative product development teams bring engaging content to millions of people every week whenever and wherever they want it. This exceptional content, reach and scope offer advertisers and marketers compelling solutions to effectively reach target audiences.

About Covers.com

Based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Covers.com is the go-to source for sports betting information in North America. Trusted by 20 million users a year, the company has been going strong since 1995, building a team of experienced leaders and forging an integrity-led brand in an industry where that's not always the norm.

A global heavyweight with big ambitions and a shared commitment to people and culture, Covers continues to expand rapidly with the intention of bringing our expertise to more users than ever before.