Checkit Announces IoT Partnership With Norwegian Tech Company Disruptive Technologies to Integrate World’s Smallest Sensors Into Smart Buildings

CAMBRIDGE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Checkit, the leader in intelligent operations technology for deskless workforces, today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership to integrate Disruptive Technologies’ sensor hardware into its intelligent operations platform.

The Checkit platform enables healthcare, hospitality and retail organisations to digitise their deskless operations, and to capture and analyse data to drive continuous improvement, productivity, cost reduction and compliance. Using digital workflows and sensors, Checkit provides business leaders with real-time insight into the activity of their staff, equipment and buildings.

Checkit’s partnership with Disruptive Technologies will enable the Checkit platform to harness the power of the world’s smallest wireless IoT sensors by using the data to capture critical insights about building facilities, equipment and assets. The partnership expands the scope of Checkit’s smart buildings capabilities, beginning with the roll-out of automated legionella monitoring and prevention.

The Checkit platform and IoT ecosystem provide leaders with real-time visibility over buildings and infrastructure no matter where they are. Data-driven insights alert frontline personnel to safety and efficiency problems before they occur, enabling cost savings, smarter allocation of engineering resources and greater confidence.

“The Checkit platform provides an unrivalled end-to-end solution for business leaders looking to solve their operational challenges. Integrating additional IoT sensors, such as those from Disruptive Technologies, into our platform will provide business leaders with even more opportunities to quickly deploy and scale operational insight in a secure and trusted environment,” said Kit Kyte, CEO of Checkit. “We’re thrilled to partner with Disruptive Technologies, and to jointly modernise deskless operations through the use of automated workflows, sensors and data analytics.”

“We bring the world's smallest wireless sensors and turn any indoor space into a smart space,” said Bengt Johannes Lundberg, CEO of Disruptive Technologies. “Partnering with an intelligent operations provider like Checkit supports our strategy of giving customers access to the data they need to make more safe, smart and sustainable operations. Our innovative sensors, data and strategic relationships will continue to provide our customers with the insights they need to continuously improve the way they work, now and into the future.”

About Checkit

Checkit is the leading intelligent operations platform for business leaders of large, multinational and complex deskless workforces. Used by the NHS, bp, Waitrose, Sodexo and Center Parcs, the Checkit platform prompts, guides, captures and analyses frontline activity.

With its history of innovation, user-friendly workflow tools, sensor ecosystem, and business intelligence, Checkit empowers organisations to drive down costs, improve productivity and reduce waste. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, UK, with its operations centre in Fleet, UK, and US office in Florida. The company has over 190 employees.

About Disruptive Technologies

Founded in 2013, Disruptive Technologies (DT) is a Norwegian tech company and the award-winning developer of the world’s smallest wireless sensors and IoT infrastructure. These tiny, easy-to-use, robust and affordable sensors integrate into any application and collect all the data points needed to make buildings safe, smart, and sustainable, in minutes.