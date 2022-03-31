Verimatrix Threat Defense Empowers Capri Healthcare to Safely Digitize Doctor-Patient Care

AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France & SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced that Capri Healthcare chose Verimatrix App Shield, part of Verimatrix’s threat defense business line, to gain fast and proven defenses for its TriVice (triage, referral and advice) mobile app.

TriVice streamlines doctor-patient care by managing acute referrals to specialist clinicians routed through its mobile app. The app captures patient demographics, details of the injury/condition and facilitates the sharing of clinical photographs and images. The app triages and enables sending of Advise and Guidance with an aim to reduce avoidable referrals. Additionally, the app enables real-time notification and communication with referring clinicians as well as integration into existing hospital systems. TriVice makes the referral process easier, smoother, seamless and with better documentation. The app’s goal is to advance the digital-first strategy of the National Health Service (NHS), the publicly funded healthcare system in England.

An automated and self-defending cloud-based solution, Verimatrix App Shield provides Capri Healthcare with peace of mind that staff and patient experiences with its TriVice mobile app are protected against numerous nefarious activities. Though a zero-code (no programming required), SaaS approach, App Shield harden apps and helps prevent hacking attacks such as reverse engineering, application repackaging, dynamic modification, man-in-the-middle attacks and much more.

“Capri Healthcare is an organization driven by the vision of turning the NHS digital-first strategy into reality by bringing digital innovation into the working of healthcare providers,” said Krishna Thakur and Valleesh Athreya, founders at Capri Healthcare. “We are dedicated to using technology to improve care, identifying patient conditions earlier, reducing backlog, digitizing processes and eliminating wasteful tasks. We realize that all of that is only possible if we do so by deploying solutions that are secure and trusted by all. Verimatrix answers that need by quickly and cost-effectively adding enterprise-quality threat defense to our TriVice mobile app.”

“At Verimatrix, we are proud to support innovative organizations such as Capri Healthcare that develop, deploy and accelerate the adoption of breakthrough mobile health experiences that strive to make the world a healthier, better place,” said Asaf Ashkenazi, Chief Operating Officer and President at Verimatrix. “We are especially pleased to work with healthcare innovators like Capri Healthcare, as practitioners and patients alike see privacy and security as a standard expectation, especially as new digital processes are established and adopted. This announcement proves again that Verimatrix’s threat defense solutions are essential for the global healthcare market that is rapidly adopting mobile technologies.”

About Capri Healthcare

Capri Healthcare is an organization driven by the vision of turning the NHS Digital First strategy into reality by bringing digital innovation to healthcare providers. Leading healthcare organizations into the digital era by redesigning and developing patient-centric online systems (web & mobile), Capri Healthcare helps significantly reduce the burden on staff as well as the NHS. The company prides itself in offering a range of technology-driven innovative solutions that drive the healthcare industry’s digital agenda. Visit www.caprihealthcare.co.uk.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. Visit www.verimatrix.com.