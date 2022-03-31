Veolia and Waga Energy commission one of the largest biomethane production units in Europe.

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Veolia (Paris:VIE) and Waga Energy have announced the commissioning of France’s largest biomethane production unit using biogas from a non-hazardous waste storage facility. Located on the largest biogas production site in France, Veolia’s industrial ecology hub in Claye-Souilly (Paris region), will produce 120 GWh of renewable gas annually. This is equivalent to the average annual consumption of 20,000 households or 480 buses running on BioNGV, and will avoid around 25,000 tons of CO2 every year.

Based on the WAGABOX® technology developed by Waga Energy, this fully automated and remotely controlled production unit recovers and treats the biogas from landfill waste to transform it into biomethane, a 100% renewable gas. This green gas is then injected directly into the GRDF-operated network to provide energy to homes and businesses in the region, for their traditional uses but also to decarbonize the transport sector thanks to BioGNV.

The Claye-Souilly project is one of four developed through a partnership between Veolia and Waga Energy in France. A production unit is already in operation in Saint-Palais (Cher), with two others currently under construction in Le Ham (Manche) and Chatuzange-le-Goubet (Drôme).

Once commissioned, these four units will represent biomethane production capacity of up to 175 GWh per year by 2024, and will allow to avoid 35,000 metric tons of CO 2 annually.

“Veolia is a key player in the biogas production and the conversion of biogas into energy, the Group already produces 1.6 terrawat hours of biogas from waste methanisation in France alone. We intend to contribute to the development of a full-fledged green gas production sector at the European level, which is essential for energy security and to fight against global warming,” explains Estelle Brachlianoff, Group Chief Operating Officer at Veolia.

Mathieu Lefebvre, co-founder, Chairman and CEO of Waga Energy, adds: “The commissioning of this high-capacity unit at the Claye-Souilly industrial ecology hub marks a new milestone in our five-year collaboration with Veolia. We are delighted to combine our unique gas engineering expertise with the expertise of a world leader in waste treatment to develop a sustainable alternative to fossil fuels. By producing biomethane, a pillar of energy transition, we are taking concrete action against global warming and helping to strenghen our country’s energy independence.”

Bertrand de Singly, Regional Customer Director, Ile-de-France at GRDF: “Thanks to this 27th biomethane production unit, the Seine-et-Marne is becoming more energy independent, with 16% of its residential gas consumption now covered by local biomethane production (with a target of 75% by 2030 in the CapMétha77 charter). GRDF has invested in adapting the gas network to accommodate the renewable gas production of this exceptional project.”

The industrial ecology hub, located in Claye-Souilly in the Île-de-France region, treats and recovers up to 1.5 million tons annually of municipal and industrial waste. It is already equipped with facilities converting the biogas produced into heat and electricity. With the commissioning of the new biomethane production unit, the site’s total annual energy production from all sources will increase to 238 GWh, a 40% increase on current energy supply.

Veolia and biomethane

Veolia is now one of the world’s largest producers of energy from biogas, with 6 TWh of primary energy resources. A world leader in ecological transformation, Veolia aims to maximize biogas recovery in the form of biomethane and to increase its global reserves, in a circular economy approach. The Group’s ambition is to become a leader in the biomethane sector and further develop green energy production capacities to help in the fight against climate change.

About Veolia

Veolia Group aims to be the benchmark company for ecological transformation. With nearly 179,000 employees worldwide, the Group designs and provides game-changing solutions that are both useful and practical for water, waste and energy management. Through its three complementary business activities, Veolia helps to improve access to resources, and to preserve and replenish them. In 2020, the Veolia group supplied 95 million people with drinking water and 62 million people with wastewater services, produced nearly 43 million megawatt hours of energy and treated 47 million metric tons of waste. Veolia Environment (Paris Euronext: VIE) recorded consolidated revenue of €26.01 billion in 2020. www.veolia.com

About Waga Energy

Waga Energy (ISIN: FR0012532810, symbol: WAGA) produces competitively priced Renewable Natural Gas (also known as “biomethane”) by upgrading landfill gas using a patented purification technology called WAGABOX®. The RNG produced is injected directly into the gas distribution networks that supply individuals and businesses, providing a substitute for natural gas. Waga Energy finances, builds and operates its WAGABOX® units under long-term contracts with landfill operators for the supply of raw gas, and generates income by selling the RNG it generated. Waga Energy operates 11 WAGABOX® units in France, representing an installed capacity of 240 GWh/year. Eleven units are under construction in France, Spain and Canada. Each project initiated by Waga Energy contributes to the fight against global warming and the helps the energy transition. Waga Energy has been listed since October 27, 2021, on Euronext Paris. waga-energy.com

1 Multiannual Energy Plan 2019–2023, Ministry of Ecological Transition