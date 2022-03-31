Chegg Announces Paige Bueckers as Newest Ambassador

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG), the leading student-first connected learning platform, announced collegiate basketball star Paige Bueckers as its first student athlete brand ambassador. Paige and Chegg will work to draw awareness for the issue of student hunger, with a report1 from Chegg.org showing that 32% of U.S. college students surveyed reported they had suffered from food insecurity since the start of the pandemic. The report's findings mirror the larger food insecurity crisis which has been exacerbated by the pandemic and structural inequalities. According to the USDA2 more than 38 million people and 12 million children in the United States are food insecure.

Paige and Chegg.org, the non-profit arm of Chegg, have partnered with hunger relief and food recovery company Goodr to launch their first free pop-up grocery market in Minneapolis, Minnesota during NCAA Final Four Weekend. The pop-up grocery market, taking place on April 2nd, will provide 6,000 meals and will be the first of several Goodr grocery markets launched as the Minnesota-native and Chegg work together to bring awareness to the issue of student hunger. After the tournament, Chegg.org and Paige will work towards opening permanent free Goodr grocery stores on school and college campuses to further address the issue of food insecurity amongst America’s students.

“As a college sophomore balancing so many things, I’ve always appreciated Chegg’s commitment to meeting students where they are and supporting them in a meaningful way,” said Paige Bueckers. “I’m thrilled to become Chegg’s first student athlete brand ambassador and for this opportunity to help in the fight against food insecurity which affects too many of my peers and 12 million kids in the U.S. While this is the first of several projects in schools with Goodr, it was really important to use the momentum we have around the tournament to raise awareness on the issue and support my hometown of Minneapolis during such an important weekend for our game.”

Fighting food insecurity has been a part of Chegg’s DNA as the learning platform began noticing the alarming rate of food insecurity on college campuses across the country. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Chegg has focused their efforts on supporting students experiencing food insecurity by raising awareness of the issues via research, supporting nonprofits, and funding local organizations providing over one million meals for individuals and students.

“We are honored to work with Paige, as she is not only an outstanding athlete but also because she uses her platform to increase access to opportunities for those around her, which is the heart of our brand,” said Dan Rosensweig, CEO & President of Chegg. “We are proud to sponsor her as our first student athlete and hope our partnership becomes a model for how companies can work with ambassadors to elevate the issues that matter to them most, as they are the issues these students see and experience every day.”

“We are proud to join Chegg and Paige and bring our pop-up grocery market to Minneapolis during NCAA final weekend,” said Jasmine Crowe, founder and CEO of Goodr. “Food insecurity among students is such a critical issue and we look forward to working with Chegg and Paige on more solutions to combat it.”

This weekend’s pop-up grocery market will be a drive-up event and will take place at the Sabathani Community Center, 310 E 38th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55409, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM CDT. 150 families will receive free produce, meats and seafood, shelf-stable items, bread, milk, eggs, and dairy alternatives. Additional information and pre-registration details can be found at https://goodrpopupminneapolis.splashthat.com/.

About Chegg

Millions of people all around the world Learn with Chegg. Our mission is to improve learning and learning outcomes by putting students first. We support life-long learners starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers. The Chegg platform provides products and services to support learners to help them better understand their academic course materials, and also provides personal and professional development skills training, to help them achieve their learning goals. Chegg is a publicly held company based in Santa Clara, California and trades on the NYSE under the symbol CHGG. For more information, visit www.chegg.com.

About Goodr

Founded in 2017, Goodr is a sustainable waste management and hunger relief company that leverages technology and logistics to help its partners reduce their food waste and provide meals to those in need. Goodr, a certified B-Corp, is built on the principle that food insecurity is not an issue of scarcity; it's a matter of logistics. Goodr offers a variety of Hunger Relief and Food Waste Solutions, which include Surplus Food Recovery, Organics Recycling, Pop-Up Grocery Markets, Goodr Grocery Stores. Headquartered in Atlanta, Goodr operates nationwide with clients in industries ranging from food service and hospitality to arenas, celebrities and more. As of 2022, Goodr has redirected over 20 million pounds of surplus food to those in need and away from landfills. For more information on Goodr, visit www.goodr.co or follow the company on Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn, @goodrco.

About Paige Bueckers

Paige fell in love with the game after picking up her first basketball at the age of five in Edina, Minnesota, and she’s been getting buckets, winning trophies, and turning heads ever since.

By now, most are familiar with her accolades: she was the country’s #1-ranked recruit, 2019-2020 Gatorade Female player of the year, a McDonald’s All American, a Jordan Brand Classic All American, and the NCAA Player of the Year as a Freshman leading UConn to the 2021 final four while averaging 20 points and five assists. She’s already been on covers of SLAM and Sports Illustrated and with nearly a million followers and sky-high engagement metrics, she’s the first organic star born of the social media highlight generation. Beyond all that, it’s her preternatural skill and ability to deliver when it counts move that has elevated her as the face of college basketball.

Led by her faith and grounded in family, Paige is passionate about social justice, opportunity, equity and being as accessible off the court as she is unforgiving on it. After winning the ESPY Award for ‘College Athlete of the Year’ in 2021, she turned her spotlight to gender and racial disparities in sports media coverage citing the disproportionate amount of coverage she gets as a white athlete compared to her Black peers. Today, through each of her partnerships and via the Paige Bueckers Foundation, she strives to center impact in the work she does off the court. For Paige, representation matters and she is committed to lifting others. This focus combined with her easy command of the biggest moments are evidence that what’s next is going to be better than anything we’ve ever seen.

