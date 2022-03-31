Collinson Valuedynamx Announces Travel Offerings Through New travel.win Partnership

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Collinson Valuedynamx, the leading provider of global loyalty commerce and personalized offer networks, today announced a new partnership with online travel loyalty services provider travel.win, which will provide travel-related cash back offers to financial institution (FI) customers through the Valuedynamx marketplace.

The Valuedynamx marketplace is provided through an Application Programming Interface (API) or white labelled, allowing bank customers to shop directly through their banking site or mobile app to take advantage of discounts they can trust, including discounts from large national retailers. With the Valuedynamx marketplace, brands become more relevant to customers by delivering curated offers and rewards in their preferred channels, media, and platforms. This innovative approach to delivering relevant solutions to customers makes this a timely partnership, facilitating the delivery of relevant travel offers as consumers are looking to travel again.

Through the new partnership, travel.win enables consumers to access unprecedented savings not available to the public, inclusive of access to over 800,000 hotels worldwide.

“Today’s small to medium-sized financial institutions are looking for ways to stand out in a very crowded space,” said Ted Mooney, Founder and CEO of travel.win. “At the same time, consumers are looking to get back to travel after staying close to home during the pandemic. By providing up to 20% cash back on travel to members, FIs are able to surprise and delight their members with cash back when they travel.”

Reducing travel costs

As part of the Valuedynamx marketplace offering, travel.win offers will retain the look and feel of a retail bank’s brand, and will allow end-users to enjoy a seamless online experience. Financial institutions will have flexibility to determine how much cash back to provide customers on travel transactions, while travel.win and Valuedynamx handle all operations including booking, customer support, payment processing, cancellations and refunds, reconciliation, payment of the cash back portion of booking, and performance reporting. Hotel focused offers, similar to those on popular booking sites like Travelocity and Expedia, will be available on the Valuedynamx marketplace beginning April 2022.

“Our strategic goal for the Valuedynamx marketplace is to create the most relevant consumer experience via a seamlessly integrated one-stop-shop for savings,” said Ed Wogan, Chief Merchant Officer, Collinson Valuedynamx. “We are excited to be partnering with travel.win and applying their innovative approach to delivering travel-related value. With a strong return to travel bookings, and consumers desire to travel again, this partnership is more relevant than ever as consumers plan reward-based bookings, including future travel. Ultimately, retail banking customers will have access to significant savings on travel related expenses, with funds put directly back into their accounts.”

About Collinson Valuedynamx

Collinson Valuedynamx helps financial institutions, travel loyalty programs, merchants and retailers drive higher commercial growth by connecting them with the right partners while incentivizing customer spend and engage through points earning and redemption, tailored offers and rewards across a wide range of categories.

This delivers mutually valuable, long-term relationships, improving loyalty program and currency engagement, driving card preference for financial institutions, and increasing sales for retailers and merchants. These sustainable commerce networks expand brand reach and visibility, driving up the value and relevance of customer programs and increasing partners’ share of wallet.

About travel.win

Travel.win is a travel loyalty platform service provider that makes it easy for companies to increase revenue and customer engagement by offering a white-label Travel solution. With simple integration options, partners can be up and running within 30 days on the travel.win platform. Consumers can earn up to 20% cash back on their hotel bookings. travel.win will be launching car rental and activities in Q3 2022. It’s a WIN-WIN-WIN.