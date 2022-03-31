Mana Reveals Neobanking Solution for Gamers; Waitlist Open Now

Announcement trailer for the best debit card and deposit account for gamers. No gimmicks. No kidding. Just awesome rewards made for your lifestyle.

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mana Interactive Inc. unveiled a new payments and rewards platform designed specifically for those who love to play video games. When it launches, users will be able to take advantage of the Mana deposit account and Mana Visa® Debit Card’s accessible and comprehensive neobanking solution that rewards gaming activities and purchases across numerous popular games.

Mana’s unified neobanking platform gives players new incentives to engage with their favorite games and take advantage of being rewarded for everyday purchases. Rewards can then be redeemed through the Mana mobile app for game keys, gift cards, in-game currency and more. Added benefits include discounts on top game subscription services and exclusive access to events, gaming hardware, betas, demos, and more.

Mana offers free and paid options

Mana will offer two types of accounts: the free Mana Account and the subscription-based Mana Pro Account. Mana Pro requires a yearly subscription of $119.95 ($9.99/month) and offers boosted rewards and exclusive perks in addition to a high-end metal card. Early-adopters who sign up to Mana Pro during the waitlist period will be able to join the program at a discounted price of $69.95. Both accounts tie seamlessly into a gamer’s lifestyle, providing rewards, perks and benefits that are meaningful to how they live their lives.

Support for the world’s top multiplayer games

Several top games will be supported on Mana to bring the platform’s users the widest selection of games to earn rewards from playing. When it launches, Mana will immediately support some of the most iconic games currently available on consoles, PC and mobile.

Join the waitlist now for exclusive rewards

Consumers can sign-up to the waitlist now at https://mana.app. Those who sign-up before the product launches this summer will receive a Day One badge on their Mana Rewards Account, and the first 1,000 to do so will receive 10,000 Mana Points to redeem in the shop. Mana is also hosting a waitlist program that further rewards early-adopters for introducing others to the new digital financial platform and even more rewards for engaging with the brand’s channels. The more friends they refer and interact with Mana, the more rewards they earn.

Mana Waitlist Rewards Program top level milestones:

Level 1 Reward: $1 in Mana Points + ticket to win 1 of 20 Mana Pro annual memberships

Level 2 Reward: $3 in Mana Points + ticket to win 1 of 10 $100 (in mana)

Level 3 Reward: $5 in Mana Points + ticket to win one game console bundle of their choice (OCULUS/PS5/XBOX/NINTENDO - $600 value)

The full list of reward program tiers can be found here: The Mana Waitlist

Mana has partnered with MVB Bank Member FDIC to offer a deposit account to people 18 years of age or older.

More information can be found at https://mana.app

Trailer, logo, and other assets are available here: https://wonacott.egnyte.com/fl/8rdGQcfBLN

About Mana Interactive Inc.

Mana Interactive Inc. is a Boston-based financial solutions provider focusing on providing a new rewards platform designed specifically for gamers. Founded in 2021, Mana Interactive is a team of passionate gamers striving to evolve the fintech space and change the way people see rewards, payments and technology working together. Mana has secured over $7M in seed funding to help fuel its boundary-pushing fintech into gamers’ spotlights around the world.

The Mana App, Mana Rewards Account and Mana Pro Rewards Account are offered by Mana® Interactive Inc. Terms & conditions, and fees apply.

The Mana Deposit Account is provided by MVB Bank, Member FDIC. Fees and transfer limitations apply.

The Mana Visa® Debit Card is issued by MVB Bank pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. Visa terms and conditions apply.

Waitlist rewards are contingent on successfully opening a Mana Deposit Account provided by MVB Bank, Member FDIC.