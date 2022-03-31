Chase Reaches Multi-Year Co-Brand Card Extension with Amazon for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Credit Card

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chase today announced a multi-year extension of the co-branded Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature credit card. The extension reinforces the more than two decades-long commitment between Chase and Amazon to provide cardmembers the ultimate in rewards, benefits, and customer service.

“We are incredibly proud of our 20-year co-branded credit card relationship with Amazon and are thrilled to be extending it. Amazon’s commitment to customers and passion for innovation have enabled us to work together to offer a payment option that benefits Amazon customers,” said Marianne Lake, co-CEO of Chase. “Looking to the future, we’re excited to continue delivering new features for this product that delight cardmembers.”

The Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature credit card offers rewards to Amazon customers that include five percent back on all Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market purchases, two percent back at restaurants, gas stations and drugstores, and one percent back on every other purchase, available exclusively for eligible Prime members. In addition, cardmembers can enjoy no foreign transaction fees when traveling abroad or for cross-border shopping, no cap and no expiration on earned rewards, and no annual credit card fee.

“When we first introduced the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature credit card we were excited to add even more value to Prime by offering rewards on Amazon and everywhere else customers shopped,” explained Max Bardon, Vice President at Amazon. “We look forward to continuing our work with Chase and its technology and capabilities to enable this seamless, benefit-added payment option to Amazon customers.”

About Chase

Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading financial services firm based in the United States with assets of $3.7 trillion and operations worldwide. Chase serves more than 60 million American households with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: Nearly 4,800 branches in 48 states and the District of Columbia, 16,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to chase.com.