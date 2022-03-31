Glewed TV Taps Yahoo as a Preferred SSP for CTV and Display

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yahoo today announced an expanded partnership with Glewed TV, a leading ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) discovery and live distribution platform for original and professionally produced video content. With the expanded partnership, Glewed TV has officially named Yahoo a preferred supply-side platform (SSP) across connected TV (CTV) and display inventory. Glewed TV has also adopted Yahoo’s cookieless identity solution, Yahoo ConnectID, beginning with display. Yahoo ConnectID continues to scale as marketers seek a sustainable approach to identity resolution on the open web.

Glewed TV delivers free, ad-supported access to over 20,000 hours of premium on-demand content, spanning food, sports, DIY, educational, documentaries, wildlife, travel, comedy, product reviews, movies, and more. With Yahoo SSP as its preferred monetization solution, Glewed TV can access hundreds of top advertisers and unique demand, maximizing performance and yield for its CTV and display inventory.

As a full-stack provider, Yahoo offers its advertisers a direct track to Glewed TV’s streaming and display inventory, increasing transparency and optimizing spend by receiving more competitive auction efficiency, private deal opportunities such as programmatic guaranteed, and advanced reporting capabilities across Glewed TV buys.

Taking further advantage of Yahoo’s full-stack, Glewed TV will also tap Yahoo's identity solutions, beginning with Yahoo ConnectID for display. As programmatic buying becomes increasingly omnichannel, identity changes in mobile and web are set to follow suit in the CTV space. With Yahoo ConnectID, Glewed TV advertisers will be able to target inventory in cookie-less environments through Yahoo DSP and Yahoo Exchange. Yahoo ConnectID also ensures addressability and monetization for Glewed TV supply, despite identity deprecation.

“This partnership allows buyers to leverage all that Glewed TV has to offer, from AVOD to display,” said Iván Markman, Chief Business Officer of Yahoo. “With Yahoo’s DSP and our unified, full-stack stack solutions, we are making it easier for advertisers to plan, buy, and target campaigns across inventory types and devices, while helping the world’s leading publishers maximize monetization.”

“Standalone DSPs cannot compare to Yahoo’s full-stack offering,” said Eric Fitzpatrick, VP Strategy of Glewed TV. “Yahoo’s integrated SSP and DSP provides a direct path between demand and supply, driving more efficiency for advertisers, greater yield for Glewed TV, and better transparency and optimization for all. We look forward to continued success and collaboration with them as our preferred SSP.”

The partnership takes advantage of Yahoo’s unified advertising technology stack, which facilitates both buy- and sell-side capabilities -- all tightly integrated to work better together. As an end-to-end, full-stack technology partner, Yahoo can uniquely support advertisers and publishers in unlocking the full value of their content and marketing, while putting consumer experiences first.

About Yahoo

Yahoo is a global media and tech company that connects people to their passions. We reach nearly 900 million people around the world, bringing them closer to what they love—from finance and sports, to shopping, gaming and news—with the trusted products, content and tech that fuel their day. For partners, we provide a full-stack platform for businesses to amplify growth and drive more meaningful connections across advertising, search and media. To learn more, please visit yahooinc.com.

About Glewed TV

Glewed TV was founded by a team of creators and technologists that have successfully launched multiple streaming channels in the past five years. Glewed TV is one of the ways cord-cutters are saving with free access to premium on-demand content. No subscription fees are required to watch movies and TV programs that are unique, engaging, immediate and convenient. Glewed TV is ad-supported and free across all platforms. Glewed TV sources and produces content of high production value with over 25,000 hours available. Main content categories include live tv, news, food, sports, DIY, educational, documentaries, animals/wildlife, travel, comedy, product reviews and movies.