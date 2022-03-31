National Pediatric Cancer Foundation Issues Call for Research Proposals – Total Value of $4.3 Million

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--National Pediatric Cancer Foundation (NPCF) announced today it is seeking research proposals as part of its 43 Challenge program, a national awareness and funding initiative aimed at making radical progress in pediatric cancer research. In recognition of the 43 children diagnosed with cancer each day, NPCF is offering the $4.3 million research grant program – set to open on April 3 (4/3) – to medical, science, technology and corporate innovators and thought leaders with novel ideas to make progress in the fight against cancer among children. The best ideas will be selected and funded, ranging from $1 million to $4.3 million grants, in the name of improving the lives of children diagnosed with cancer.

“Our nation is known for tackling numerous challenges, including recent solutions for COVID, so now it’s time we focus on solutions for kids with cancer,” said NPCF CEO David Frazer. “The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation is committed to quickly and significantly advancing research for pediatric cancer. We are seeking novel, innovative and collaborative research ideas that can improve treatment and save the lives of children.”

NPCF is advocating for new solutions that promote significant advances in addressing pediatric cancer and therapies. The goal of the grant research program is to explore the possibility that an innovative proposal could possibly be found within another aspect of the medical, science or technology fields. Casting a wider net for this research opportunity offers a chance to explore fields which may have been previously overlooked with regard to cancer research.

NPCF’s main mission is funding research to eliminate childhood cancer, and the grant program is just one way it works to accomplish this. The organization desires science that is novel, can significantly improve the lives of children with cancer and/or makes radical progress against pediatric cancers within the next few years.

“As the grateful mother of a child who won her battle with cancer more than three decades ago, I’m emphatically committed to a future where no family has to face what we did,” said Melissa Dunkel, Board Member, Emeritus Director and NPCF Co-Founder. “I commend the work advanced by the talented pediatric oncologists and scientists across the U.S., and I encourage researchers from all disciplines to help NPCF as we take a cutting-edge approach to tackle pediatric cancer.”

Applications may come from one or more of the following fields and be submitted by individuals, multi-disciplinary teams, research institutions, healthcare providers or corporate partnerships:

Oncology

Biochemistry

Biology / Ecology

Medical Physics

Bio-Medical Engineering

Artificial Intelligence

Therapeutics

Genomics

Molecular Biology

Interested applicants may submit an LOI/ ABSTRACT from April 3-May 31, 2022. This abstract will be used to check eligibility and to initially interpret proposals to determine which projects will be asked to submit a full proposal. To submit an LOI/ ABSTRACT and for more details, visit nationalpcf.org/43challenge. The projects selected will then be invited to submit a single-page application and be interviewed by the NPCF / Selection Committee. Grant winner(s) will be announced Sept. 1, 2022.

