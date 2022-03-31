Evolytics Accelerates Era of Growth by Partnering with Global Tech Leader Concord

KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evolytics, LLC (“Evolytics”) an award-winning digital analytics firm serving Fortune 500 clients with enterprise-level data solutions, announces its acquisition by Concord USA, LLC (“Concord”), a leading technology consulting and digital transformation firm based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The new strategic partnership will expand Evolytics’ capacity for service delivery during an extraordinary era of growth. The acquisition provides Concord with stronger data analytics capabilities to serve its broad roster of clients who have ambitious goals for activating marketing and operations data to deliver greater business value.

“Evolytics has built a strong culture and is recognized as an outstanding place to work. Evolytics employees prioritize customer relationships and consistently deliver data solutions that add significant value for their clients,” stated Florin Ibrani, Concord’s Chief Executive Officer. “Their extensive expertise in data and marketing analytics complements Concord’s cloud, integration, application development, and data offerings. Joining forces expands our ability to serve new and shared customers with a wider array of relevant offerings.”

“The Concord partnership will propel our next phase of growth, and the combination of our organizations will help us deliver superior outcomes for our clients,” remarked Tom Wilkins, Chief Executive Officer of Evolytics. Carey Wilkins, President of Evolytics, added, “This is an exciting new chapter in Evolytics’ growth story. By partnering with Concord, we can now provide end-to-end data services that integrate back-end operational systems with optimized front-end marketing experiences. In addition to bringing expanded capabilities to our clients, we will be able to offer broader data analytics career opportunities to our team.”

Tom and Carey Wilkins will continue to drive Evolytics’ offering at Concord, focusing on day-to-day operations and sustained growth.

About Evolytics

Evolytics is a leading digital analytics consulting firm based in Kansas City, MO. The company’s services span the full data lifecycle, enabling clients to collect, analyze, and act on their data. Evolytics’ capabilities include data collection, data engineering, data visualization, data analysis, experimentation, data science and training. Evolytics has a proven track record of delivering results for enterprise clients and leading brands. Evolytics has been named Top Analytics Agency by the Digital Analytics Association. Evolytics is also included on Fortune’s Best Workplaces list. For more information, please visit www.evolytics.com.

About Concord

Concord USA, LLC (“Concord”) is a leading technology consulting and digital transformation firm based in Minneapolis, MN, with supporting operations in Eastern Europe and India. Concord serves leading enterprises and innovators in the healthcare, technology, manufacturing, and financial services industries. With a unique combination of industry expertise, technology know-how, and project execution reliability, Concord helps its customers unlock business value by solving their most difficult data and technology problems. For more information, please visit www.concordusa.com.