Her Majesty’s Passport Office Taps DXC Technology for Digital Transformation

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global IT services provider, has been selected to transform and run the mission-critical IT infrastructure for Her Majesty’s Passport Office (HMPO) in the U.K.

Building on a 12-year relationship between DXC and HMPO, the organizations have signed 5-year agreement worth up to $37 million, through which DXC will provide HMPO with digital platform services to meet the growing demand for British passports.

HMPO issues between 6 and 7 million passports each year to British nationals living in the UK and overseas. Commencing April 2022, DXC will provide support, maintenance and development of HMPO’s digital platforms within its “Digital Future Services” programme.

Philippa Manley, Digital Services and Projects Director at HMPO said “for more than 12 years, DXC has exhibited its commitment and dependability across a broad scope of services, understanding our operating environment and sharing our commitment to providing social value. In this latest phase of modernisation, we will further enhance the efficiency and security of our IT infrastructure, supporting the delivery of more user-centric experience to citizens.”

“We are delighted to strengthen our position as trusted partner to UK government”, said Steve Turpie, EMEA President, DXC Technology. “With this agreement, we are helping to ensure that HMPO has the silent IT operations it needs to deliver mission-critical services to UK citizens.”

