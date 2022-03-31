April is National Pest Management Month: Why Pest Control is Important to Public Health

FAIRFAX, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--April is National Pest Management Month (NPMM), an annual observance recognized by Chase’s Calendar of Events highlighting the vital role pest control plays in protecting public health, food and property from the threats posed by pests. This month, the National Pest Management Association is reminding consumers of the importance of working with a licensed pest control professional if they have an infestation.

“You might not think about it, but pest control professionals play a vital role in protecting our homes and families, as well as public health and our nation’s food supply,” said Cindy Mannes, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs for NPMA. “Without their expertise and knowledge, our quality of life would be diminished, and we’d see a lot more pests in public places.”

If you suspect an infestation, it is best to reach out to a professional as pest control is not do-it-yourself task. Certain pests, such as rodents and cockroaches, are common home invaders known for transmitting potentially serious diseases and bacteria to humans and can be tricky to eradicate on your own. Termites are another pest consumers should keep an eye out for, as they can cause costly damage to property while going unnoticed in uninhabited areas of the home.

To help consumers get prepared for peak pest season this spring and summer, NPMA is recommending the following expert tips:

Prevent termites by installing downspouts, gutters and splash blocks to divert water away from the foundation. Be sure to also eliminate mulch or wood contact with the exterior of the structure.

Prevent mosquitoes by removing sources of moisture around the property, as this pest only needs half an inch of water to reproduce.

Prevent flies by regularly removing garbage and using well-sealed receptacles to help deter this pest from coming indoors.

Prevent rodents by sealing any cracks throughout your property with an appropriate sealant.

Prevent cockroaches by practicing proper sanitation. Avoid letting dishes pile up in the kitchen and be sure to wipe down counters to keep them free of food debris.

For more expert prevention tips and to find a licensed pest control professional, visit www.PestWorld.org.

