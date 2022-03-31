Ad-Lib.io Accepted into Google Ads Creative Partner Program

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ad-Lib.io, a Smartly.io company and a next-generation Creative Management Platform for marketers at the world’s largest brands, today announced it has been accepted into the Google Ads Creative Partner Program (GACP). The Google program identifies a select group of trusted creative partners to help clients manage and up-level their creatives with end-to-end services, from design to reporting. According to research done by Google Media Lab, 70% of ad campaign performance is based on the quality of ad creativity. Not only does the quality of the creative contribute to higher rates of click-thru and conversion, but the data embedded in creative can also contribute to testing and tuning to maximize relevance and prevent ad fatigue.

Membership in the Google Ads program recognises Ad-Lib.io’s offering strength and will help to further advance its platform and services via access to the Program’s educational and technical resources. Ad-Lib.io also announced a Q2 launch of advanced self-service capabilities in their platform that will deliver a more seamless experience for creative management across all visual placements and campaign types on Google Ads.

Already a Certified Google Marketing Partner (GMP) in eight regions around the globe, Ad-Lib.io’s clients, including many in the CPG, entertainment, retail, banking and travel sectors, have long-depended on its technology platform to help them efficiently produce hyper-relevant ads at scale while yielding the best campaign results - on Campaign Manager and DV360, as well as Google Ads. Earning membership in the Google Ads program reflects the company’s mission to help all advertisers no matter their technology stacks, marketing strategies, or familiarity with the Google Marketing Platform. Together with Google, Ad-Lib.io can ensure that advertisers using any of Google’s advertising solutions will achieve the greatest benefit from creative best practices.

According to Ad-Lib.io founder Oli Marlow Thomas, “Whether you are a global beauty leader like Estée Lauder optimizing the holiday period with nine creative refreshes across four audiences, a global beverage brand like Nescafe seeking to test-and-learn with dynamic video templates, or a baby formula brand like NAN Optipro executing a first-in-market personalized campaign in Vietnam, Ad-Lib.io offers the platform and expertise to augment the benefit of your Google marketing channels with better creative governance, scale, relevance, agility, and intelligence. We look forward to continually expanding our partnership with Google to help advertisers bring creative to the forefront across the Google marketing stack.”

About Ad-Lib.io

Ad-Lib.io, a Smartly.io company, provides the leading next-generation Creative Management Platform for marketers at the world’s largest brands to enable them to scale their digital creative. Ad-Lib.io connects creative and media workflows using intelligent automation, making it easy and fast to produce and optimize relevant ad creative across all digital channels. These ads are 60% more cost-efficient to produce, according to Ad-Lib.io’s customers which include 10 of the top 30 global brands. Recently acquired by Smartly.io, Ad-Lib.io was founded by former Google executives who understood the need to close the wide gap between creative concepts and digital media execution.