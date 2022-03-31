Parker Aerospace Selected by Sikorsky-Boeing for DEFIANT X FLRAA Entrant With Hydraulics and Flight Controls

Highly integrated hydraulics and flight controls from Parker Aerospace land the lowest risk and weight, plus highest reliability for the Sikorsky-Boeing DEFIANT X® that is part of the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) competition. Photo courtesy of Sikorsky-Boeing. (Graphic: Business Wire)

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Parker Aerospace, a business segment of Parker Hannifin Corporation, the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced the Sikorsky-Boeing team has selected multiple Parker technologies for the DEFIANT X® entrant in the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) competition that include main hydraulic pumps, auxiliary pumps, flight control modules, main rotor servoactuators (MRS) and the hydraulic tail actuation system (HTAS). Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin Company, and Boeing are partnered as Team DEFIANT competing for the Future Vertical Lift FLRAA program award.

Next-generation pump design offers improved efficiency and lower life cycle costs

The hydraulic pump suite for the DEFIANT X® aircraft will consist of main gearbox pumps and a smaller auxiliary pump. The suite utilizes features that Parker Aerospace has developed in its next-generation pump independent research and development program, as well as lessons learned from extensive experience with 5,000 psi commercial products. The next-generation design offers significant efficiency benefits such as lighter weight and less heat rejection, resulting in reduced fuel burn compared to alternative pumps. These benefits provide lower life cycle costs for the U.S. Army.

The highly integrated hydraulic flight control modules (FCM) include the reservoir, filtration, valves and sensors. These modules enable very condensed, lighter-weight packaging and eliminate the interconnecting tubing/hoses and associated leakage concerns. The FCMs facilitate reduced installation and maintenance times.

Flight controls with the lowest risk and weight, and highest reliability

The MRS reflect Parker Aerospace’s investment and experience in fly-by-wire technology with an optimized design that saves weight and improves reliability in a harsh helicopter environment. Ballistic tolerance for the product comes from legacy experience on the UH-60 Black Hawk® and AH-64 Apache®. The main rotor servoactuators leverage Parker’s experience on the SB>1 DEFIANT® and S-97 RAIDER® demonstrators.

The HTAS maximizes commonality in design for both the elevator and rudder control. Design simplification between the HTAS and MRS aid in repair and logistics. Parker Aerospace has proposed parallel aircraft qualification for both a traditional and additive manufactured component to leverage additional packaging, weight and operational advantages.

“Parker Aerospace is honored to be selected by Team DEFIANT as the collaborative provider of the hydraulic pump suite, flight control modules, and rotor and tail actuators for the Sikorsky-Boeing DEFIANT X®,” said Parker Aerospace President Roger Sherrard. “Our organization has been a long-standing supplier of the flight controls and hydraulic power systems for the Army’s Black Hawk and Apache helicopters. Parker understands the critical nature of hydraulics in vertical flight, and has a proven record of rugged, reliable technology that supports the U.S. Military. We look forward to continuing to serve the U.S. Military on this fast and formidable next-generation platform.”

About Parker Aerospace. Parker Aerospace is a global leader in the research, design, integration, manufacture, certification, and lifetime service of flight control, hydraulic, fuel and inerting, fluid conveyance, ducting, exhaust air management, thermal management, lubrication, and pneumatic systems and components for aerospace and other high-technology markets. The company supports the world’s aircraft and aeroengine manufacturers, providing a century of experience and innovation for commercial and military aircraft.

About Parker Hannifin. Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For 100 years the company has engineered the success of its customers in a wide range of diversified industrial and aerospace markets. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.