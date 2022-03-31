CLEAResult named the Official Energy Efficiency Partner of the Boston Red Sox.

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CLEAResult is proud to be named the Official Energy Efficiency Partner of the Boston Red Sox. CLEAResult and the Red Sox will work together to realize the ambitious energy savings goals for Fenway Park.

"We’re thrilled to announce this partnership to support the Red Sox on their continued journey to champion energy efficiency in Boston and beyond," said Rich McBee, President and CEO for CLEAResult. "This commercial partnership builds upon community programs we implement across Massachusetts on behalf of our utility clients that helped people and businesses save over $43.5 million in energy costs in 2021 alone."

The Boston Red Sox have made substantial energy efficiency investments in Fenway Park, and partnering with CLEAResult offers a significant opportunity for the team to identify a more holistic, long-term approach to energy efficiency.

"For the past 20 years, we have heavily invested not only in additions and enhancements to Fenway Park, but in the continued repair, maintenance and augmentation of the building’s structure and infrastructure to ensure the ballpark is as efficient as it can be," said Red Sox Executive Vice President Troup Parkinson. "We’ve tackled many of the obvious areas and, through our partnership with CLEAResult, see a great opportunity to explore additional ways to look at our energy consumption that we may not have previously considered. We look forward to the working with them on this important initiative."

CLEAResult will collaborate with the Boston Red Sox to assess their energy needs and create a custom plan for achieving their reduction goals over the next three years using CLEAResult’s leading energy efficiency and energy transition solutions.

About CLEAResult

CLEAResult is the largest provider of energy efficiency, energy transition and decarbonization solutions in North America. Since 2003, our mission has been to change the way people use energy. Today, our experts lead the transition to a sustainable, equitable, and carbon-neutral future for our communities and our planet. Our hometown teams collaborate with a diverse network of local partners to deliver world-class technology and personalized services that make it easy for commercial and industrial businesses, governments, utilities and residential customers to reduce their energy use and carbon footprint. CLEAResult is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and has over 2,400 employees in more than 60 cities across the U.S. and Canada. CLEAResult is a portfolio company of TPG’s global impact group, The Rise Fund.

