Banner Bank Ranked Among Top 50 U.S. Public Banks

WALLA WALLA, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Banner Bank has been named one of the top performing U.S. public banks of 2021 by S&P Global Market Intelligence, a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), the world’s foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks and analytics in the global capital and commodity markets.

The new ranking measured the financial performance of publicly-traded banks with more than $10 billion in total assets at year-end 2021. While this is the first year for this category, it is part of S&P’s broader annual rankings of best-performing banks and credit unions.

“Being recognized as one of the strongest financial institutions in the nation is a tremendous compliment, especially considering the ongoing pandemic conditions last year,” said Mark J. Grescovich, President & CEO.

“This ranking further affirms that our approach—consistently delivering outstanding service and value to our clients while holding fast to our performance objectives—continues to guide our success.”

S&P Global Market Intelligence ranked the financial institutions based on six weighted financial metrics: pre-provision earnings per share change; five-year median operating revenue change; return on average tangible common equity; efficiency ratio; leverage ratio as of December 31, 2021; and five-year average net charge-offs/average loans. Started more than a decade ago to assess the performance of community banks and credit unions, S&P ranks institutions based on returns, growth and efficiency with a premium placed on the strength and risk profile of balance sheets.

About Banner Bank

Banner Bank is a Washington-chartered commercial bank that conducts business in Washington, Oregon, California and Idaho. Banner offers a wide variety of commercial banking services and financial products to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses and their employees. Banner Bank is part of Banner Corporation (NASDAQ GSM: BANR), a $16.8 billion bank holding company headquartered in Walla Walla, Washington. Visit Banner Bank at www.bannerbank.com.