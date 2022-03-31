SES Partners with NorthStar Earth & Space to Tackle Space Sustainability Challenges

LUXEMBOURG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A partnership to enhance Space Situational Awareness (SSA) and ensure a sustainable use of space has been formed between SES, the world’s leading satellite-based content connectivity solutions provider, and NorthStar Earth and Space (NorthStar), the first commercial service to monitor space from space, both companies announced today.

Together with NorthStar, the teams will be working to launch, develop and evolve NorthStar’s SSA products tailored to benefit SES’s satellite operations and fleet management. NorthStar will deliver unique SSA services to help satellite operators with safer management of their fleets, minimization of collision risks, and development of space sustainability solutions. Fuelled by data gathered in space, NorthStar’s next-generation service will provide a unique layer of information to improve operational performance for all satellite operators and contribute to the realization of a more sustainable space environment.

SES has recently announced its revised Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy and is a firm believer of how sustainable space meets sustainable Earth. Its new ESG strategy revolves around four key pillars – ensuring the secure and sustainable use of space; embarking bold climate action, increasing diversity and inclusion in the industry; and using its global content connectivity solutions to meet critical human needs.

"Space supports critical infrastructure for our economy. NorthStar’s collaboration with SES leads to more responsible and sustainable operations in space from all stakeholders. NorthStar’s high performance SSA services combined with SES’s leading role in the industry brings a necessary focus towards the increasingly unmanageable risks we are all witnessing in space”, said Stewart Bain, CEO & Founder of NorthStar Earth & Space. "This is a major step in NorthStar’s integration and growth within the fast-moving Luxembourg space ecosystem. Recent investment from the LFF and support from the Luxembourg Ministry of the Economy also contribute to accelerate NorthStar services in support of this important collaboration.”

“We are excited to partner with NorthStar and leverage their expertise in space-based sensors to monitor traffic in space and the accuracy of their intelligent platform to transmit information faster,” said Steve Collar, CEO of SES. “Space sustainability is of fundamental importance to SES and to the industry. The industry needs to come together quickly to protect space for future generations before it’s too late and our partnership with NorthStar is a strong step in that direction.”

About North Star

NorthStar Earth & Space is headquartered in Montréal, Canada. NorthStar has recently launched its European headquarters in Luxembourg with the support of the Luxembourg Future Fund. NorthStar also has an office in Washington D.C. NorthStar seeks to empower humanity to preserve our planet through a unique Space and Earth information & intelligence platform using space-based sensors. NorthStar strives to help transform the way governments, industry and institutions assess risk, enforce regulations and make decisions to foster the sustainable development of our planet and deliver a safe and secure near-Earth environment. NorthStar’s unique space-based commercial Space Situational Awareness products address many of the critical and immediate challenges facing all satellite operators. With a comprehensive view of all near-Earth orbits, NorthStar’s satellites will deliver more frequent and precise observations of resident space objects than any current system. Through a suite of high-speed decision quality information services derived from its unparalleled coverage, object custody, and enhanced predictive analytics NorthStar generates its Space Information & Intelligence services.

NorthStar’s investors comprise a global coalition of strategic partners, including Telesystem Space (a co-enterprise of the Sirois family office, Telesystem and the Roger’s Family Trust of Canada), the Space Alliance (Thales Alenia Space and Telespazio) of Europe, the Government of Quebec, the Government of Canada and the Luxembourg Future Fund. More information: https://northstar-data.com/

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless connectivity around the world. As the leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES operates the world’s only multi-orbit constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance, including the commercially-proven, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system. By leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES is able to deliver high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to the world’s leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners. SES’s video network carries over 8,400 channels and has an unparalleled reach of 361 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and non-linear content. The company is listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com.