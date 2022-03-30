MST Solutions Recognized as a Salesforce Summit Level Consulting Partner

CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MST Solutions, a custom software integration company and Salesforce SI partner since 2012, has announced its recent achievement in being recognized as a Salesforce Summit Partner (formerly known as Platinum). Within Salesforce’s Partner Program, Summit level is the highest designation that an independent consulting partner can reach.

Integral to MST’s elevation has been its commitment to providing effective digital solutions for the Health & Life Sciences sector. With over 60 employees already certified in the development, implementation, integration, and administration of Vlocity Health, and a suite of accelerators designed to bring faster implementation of vital innovations to the healthcare sector, MST is dedicated to continuing its growth in this area via investment in certification expertise, hiring new talent, and maintaining a high level of service to its clients and partners.

MST Solutions Founder and CEO, Thiru Thangarathinam, has this to say: “This milestone is a testament to the investments we are making from a People, Process and Technology standpoint into the Salesforce platform as an organization, while supporting our 3Cs (Customers, Colleagues and Community).”

Qualifying for Summit designation requires consistent progress across clearly defined evaluation metrics that include categories like Customer Success, Innovation, Growth, and Leadership in Equality, along with maintaining a high customer satisfaction score. It’s a challenging designation to achieve in the United States (AMER region). MST Solutions is proud to be counted amongst consulting partners bringing the highest level of service and commitment to its clients.

For more details on MST Solutions services and offerings, visit their website at: MST Solutions | Certified Salesforce Consulting Partner in Arizona

About MST Solutions - Founded in 2012, MST Solutions is the largest independent Salesforce consulting partner in the American Southwest region. With Summit level status in the Salesforce ecosystem and a 5 out 5 Customer Satisfaction score, they’re service experts who take service to a whole new level. Through the framework of a proven effective Roadmap to Results, their team of Salesforce architects, developers, project managers, and administrators add their expertise to your team to craft agile, innovative solutions that answer your organization’s operational challenges today and grow as you grow.