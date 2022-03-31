NFT Platform Blockparty Partners with Creator-First Platform Lively, Giving Creators Direct-to-Fan Engagement Through Web3

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Digital collectibles platform Blockparty today announced a new partnership with Lively, the platform that helps creators and fans connect, live and in real time, to take the creator-fan experience to the next level via non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Blockparty and Lively are united in this partnership by a shared mission to connect artists and fans, while helping creators convert their audiences into true communities with Web3.

Born out of the pandemic, Lively was founded by Disco Biscuits bassist Marc Brownstein and music industry executive Alicia Karlin to help artists subsidize the impact of the pandemic via virtual lessons and intimate online engagements. The need for a platform like this was quickly realized and has since grown beyond musicians to include opportunities for community engagement for artists, fitness instructors, athletes, chefs and more.

“The pandemic created a lot of anxiety and confusion for artists, between the pause on touring and in-person experiences that help support their careers and the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic in general. However, it also opened up a gateway for a lot of creativity,” said Marc Brownstein, co-founder of Lively and bassist of The Disco Biscuits. “As an artist who is constantly looking for new and interesting ways to build relationships with my fans, I was honored to be able to help the creator community at large by building a platform to bring the live experience back to life, even from home.”

In many areas of the creator economy, fan engagement has constraints or can be costly to the creator. Musicians in particular struggled with meeting their fans where they were during the pandemic as concerts and tours went on hold and it became increasingly difficult to create unique experiences that were previously fostered through in-person experiences. NFTs allowed musicians, and all creators, to continue engaging with their fans, building deeper connections and truly owning the fan-artist relationship without having to go through a middle man.

“Blockparty is an empowerment platform for artists, and we are deeply committed to giving artists the tools to leverage Web3 and NFTs to create amazing interactions and connections with their communities,” said Vladislav Ginzburg, Blockparty CEO. “Our values are completely aligned with Lively, who represent a community that is building better relationships, and I’m excited to team up to offer creators a new dynamic way to connect with their fans using NFTs. We’re passionate about getting the next billion music fans using NFTs, and our partnership with Lively is an incredibly meaningful step forward towards that goal.”

Since Lively’s inception, the company has generated around $1 million for their creator community at a time when other revenue sources were minimized. Lively has enabled over 20,000 fan engagements between 150 creators.

“I’ve seen firsthand how the industry has evolved over the last two decades, especially as it relates to elevating the fan experience,” said Lively co-founder Alicia Karlin. “That’s why I’m so excited to see how Web3 will continue to further the possibilities for artists to connect directly with fans, and strengthen the relationship with their communities.”

To learn more about how Blockparty is connecting fans and communities with the artists, creators and brands they love, visit https://www.blockparty.co/.

About Blockparty

Blockparty has created a new class of digital collectibles across art, music, and sports to enable users to share and earn value together. Through its Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Marketplace, Blockparty will enable fans to fully own, sell, and trade digital assets while allowing creators to build more valuable relationships with their fans by offering incentives, rewards, and giveaways through digital collectibles. Blockparty is headquartered in New York City, NY, and available to users across the globe. For more information, visit https://www.blockparty.co/.

About Lively

Born out of the COVID Pandemic, Lively is an online experience platform, where creators and fans connect, live and in real time. From Music Lessons, Wellness Workshops, and Cooking Classes to Athlete Meet & Greets, Private Virtual Concerts and more - this is where the world’s best entertainers, artists, masters, and makers create intimate and unique live experiences with their fans in ways that never existed before. Learn more at liveonlively.com