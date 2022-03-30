KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to STAR 2022-SFR3

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to seven classes of STAR 2022-SFR3 single-family rental pass-through certificates.

STAR 2022-SFR3 is a single-borrower, single-family rental (SFR) securitization that will be collateralized by a $598.8 million loan secured by first priority mortgages on 2,228 income-producing single-family homes in 2,214 properties. The interest only floating-rate loan has an initial term of two-years and three one-year extension options.

The underlying single-family rental properties are located in or near 23 Core Based Statistical Areas (CBSAs) across nine states. The top-three CBSAs represent 58.2% of the portfolio and include Phoenix (34.1%), Atlanta (13.8%), and Dallas (10.3%). The aggregate BPO value of the underlying homes is $720.9 million yielding an LTV of 83.1%. KBRA adjusted the BPOs, which yielded an aggregate value of $684.9 million, which represents a 5.0% haircut to the nominal BPO value. The resulting LTV based on KBRA’s adjusted BPO value was 87.4%.

KBRA utilized its U.S. Single-Family Rental Securitization Methodology to evaluate the transaction. The methodology leverages elements of KBRA’s commercial mortgage-backed securities and residential mortgage-backed securities criteria due to the fact that the collateral underlying an SFR transaction has both commercial and residential characteristics. As the properties generate a cash flow stream from tenant rental payments, CMBS methodologies were used to determine the loan’s probability of default. To determine loss given default, KBRA assumed the underlying collateral properties would be liquidated in the residential property market.

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

