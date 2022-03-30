Gateway Offers Free Financial Fitness Classes: Gateway to Financial Freedom

TULSA, Okla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gateway Mortgage, a division of Gateway First Bank, is offering monthly classes to help customers interested in homeownership prepare what is, for many, the largest financial decision of a lifetime. As April is National Financial Literacy month, Gateway Mortgage is excited to announce its Gateway to Financial Freedom series on consumer financial topics. The upcoming topic, “Mortgage Basics: Navigating Your Way to Homeownership” is a four-part series that will be offered on April 7, 12, 21, and 28 from 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm. Space is limited, so please email G2FF@GatewayFirst.com to reserve a spot today.

Classes are designed to help area residents increase their knowledge of homeownership and the home buying process so they may take greater control of their own financial future. Each month a different topic in the consumer financial series is offered, including classes on understanding the basics of borrowing; managing debt; finding sources of down payment to purchase a home; and how to create and maintain productive credit scores. Future topics suggestions are also being welcomed from the community.

Gateway worked in partnership with community leaders to open a new full-service mortgage center in North Tulsa in early 2021 with the goal of expanding outreach to a traditionally underserved market. Gateway to Financial Freedom is the next step in the company’s core mission of “Strengthening Families and Communities” by providing access for area residents to learn more about the process and benefits of becoming a homeowner.

Several pilot classes have already been held in the E-Suite in the Shoppes on Peoria: 1717 North Peoria Avenue next to the Gateway Mortgage Center office. Leading the classes are Tina Johnson, Business Development Manager of the North Peoria location, Don Bradley, Servicing Change Control Analyst, and Bruce W. Schultz, VP/Community Reinvestment Act Officer. The team is looking to expand to additional locations for future classes as well as deliver the curriculum virtually.

“We truly believe in strengthening families and communities,” explained Tina Johnson. “Financial literacy empowers people to make good money decisions to ensure their families can thrive. Gateway is not just interested in helping people purchase a home. We want our customers to keep their homes.”

Gateway Mortgage is a division of Gateway First Bank.

About Gateway First Bank

Gateway First Bank is a leading financial institution that provides banking and mortgage services for consumers and commercial customers. Headquartered in Jenks, Oklahoma, Gateway is a $1.9 billion asset sized bank with a strong mortgage operation. Gateway is one of the largest banking operations in Oklahoma and mortgage operations in the United States, with eight bank centers in Oklahoma, over 170 mortgage centers in 43 states, and over 1,600 employees. Learn more at www.GatewayFirst.com. Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender (NMLS 7233)

