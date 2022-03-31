EMEA Security Solutions Provider SecureAppbox Chooses Vonage Video Express to Power Secure Video-Conferencing Platform

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, today announced that SecureAppbox, a European cloud service that delivers trusted communications across all borders, has chosen Vonage Video Express to power its SecureMeetings offering. With Vonage Video Express, SecureAppbox offers a secure video platform to integrators, operators, companies and public organisations across Europe to protect sensitive data and digital collaboration.

Vonage Video Express provides support for simplified and optimised Video API usage, including automatic management of rooms, participants, layout, quality and experience. Embedding Vonage Video Express directly into its SecureMeetings 2.0 platform has enabled SecureAppbox to simplify development by leveraging the depth of features and GDPR compliance of the Vonage Video API for secure multiparty calls.

“It is undeniable that the era of video has arrived. Businesses and government agencies around the world are leveraging video to connect with the public and it is imperative that these connections are secure and compliant,” said Anders Jonsson, Co-Founder and Senior Advisor Cyber Security, SecureAppbox. “At SecureAppbox, we believe that video security is data security, and Vonage understands that more than any other provider.”

SecureAppbox’s SecureMeetings 2.0 platform offers "end-to-end" encryption for multi-party calls in Europe, which when combined with its authentication solution enables organisations to easily set up and manage secure meetings when trust, GDPR and privacy are required. Multiparty video calls involve multiple participants sharing their audio and video streams while simultaneously subscribing to participants’ streams. Instead of taking days, weeks, or even months to integrate video into an application, SecureAppbox’s developers are now able to integrate video using the Vonage Video API within hours, and just a few lines of code.

“The market for secure video communications continues to grow rapidly and as we shift into a post-pandemic world, organisations will need to ensure that they innovate effectively to manage customer demands while simplifying the development requirements for their staff,” said Amitha Pulijala, VP of Product, Platform Services, AI and Video, Vonage. “With Vonage Video API Express, we are proud to empower SecureAppbox to handle the high demand on secure meetings & video conferences and deliver on the promise that both its public sector and private sector customers expect.”

With the global video conferencing market expected to grow to reach $24.4 billion by 2028, Vonage has seen first-hand how developers face multiple challenges when trying to bring more people into the room without sacrificing quality. Today, Vonage Video Express enables developers to easily integrate video without knowing the configurations required for bit-rates, resolution, and bandwidth. As a result, the solution can help customers across all industries get to market quicker with high quality branded experiences, while managing their video-related costs without compromising on quality and scalability.

# # #

About Vonage

Vonage, (Nasdaq:VG) a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging, AI and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications and contact center applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or remotely - providing the flexibility required to create meaningful engagements.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel and Asia. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage. To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage. To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage.