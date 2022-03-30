Gambling Global Markets Report 2022: Casino, Lotteries, Sports Betting - Long-term Forecasts to 2026 & 2031 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Gambling Global Market Report 2022, By Type, Channel Type, End-User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gambling market is expected to grow from $287.43 billion in 2021 to $458.93 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 59.7%. The market is expected to reach $458.93 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 18.4%.

Major companies in the gambling market include China Sports Lottery, China Welfare Lottery, Sociedad Estatal Loterias y Apuestas del Estado S.A., Flutter Entertainment plc., Maruhan, The Hong Kong Jockey Club, Tabcorp Holdings Ltd., Penn National Gaming, Inc., Caesars Entertainment Corporation and LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.

The gambling market consists of sales of gambling services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate gambling facilities, such as casinos, bingo halls, video gaming terminals, lotteries, and off-track sports betting.

Gambling is the act of wagering money or something of value on an event with an uncertain outcome that is not under gambler control, with an intent of winning money. Bingo parlors, coin-operated gambling device concession operators, bookmakers, lottery ticket sales agents, and card rooms are also included in this market. The gambling market also includes sales of gambling services and related goods by entities that operate casino hotels.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the gambling market in 2021. Eastern Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the gambling market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Changing Consumer Gambling Habits: The demand for gambling is expected to be driven by the changing gambling habits of consumers. The increasing popularity of gambling apps and social gambling will propel the growth of the market going forward. The global social casino market is reached $4.64 billion in 2020, grew at a CAGR of 5%. The increasing adoption of mobile devices and increasing internet penetration will drive the demand for online gambling, driving market growth.

Coronavirus Pandemic: The outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has acted as a massive restraint on the gambling market in 2020 as governments globally imposed lockdowns and restricted domestic and international travel limiting the need for services offered by these establishments.

However, it is expected that the gambling market will recover from the shock across the forecast period as it is a 'black swan' event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy.

Branded slots are increasingly becoming popular in the gambling industry. Branded slots are licensed online casino games built around universally popular subjects such as movies, TV shows, music or books. Brand loyalty draws the customers towards trying slot games revolving around their favorite characters.

Branded online slot games attract casual bettors, even the ones with little experience and interest in slot machines, as they create a connection with the players due to their familiarity with characters on the slots, increasing the traffic on the slot machines. Branded slots based on Game of Thrones, Westworld, Batman, and Jurassic Park are some of the most popular branded slot games.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Report Structure

3. Gambling Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations

4. Gambling Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products

5. Gambling Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers

6. Gambling Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth

7. Gambling Market Trends And Strategies

8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Gambling

9. Gambling Market Size And Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.2.2. Restraints On The Market

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.3.2. Restraints On The Market

10. Gambling Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Gambling Market, 2021, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Gambling Market, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

10.3. Global Gambling Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region

11. Gambling Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Gambling Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Casino

Lotteries

Sports Betting

Other Gambling

11.2. Global Gambling Market, Segmentation By Channel Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Offline

Online

Virtual Reality (VR)

11.3. Global Gambling Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Gambling Enthusiasts

Social Exuberant

Others

12. Gambling Market Metrics

12.1. Gambling Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2016-2026, Global

12.2. Per Capita Average Gambling Market Expenditure, 2016-2026, Global

Companies Mentioned

China Sports Lottery

China Welfare Lottery

Sociedad Estatal Loterias y Apuestas del Estado S.A.

Flutter Entertainment plc.

Maruhan

The Hong Kong Jockey Club

Tabcorp Holdings Ltd.

Penn National Gaming, Inc.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation

LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5714r6