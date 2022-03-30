KBRA Information Now Available on MBS Source

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA and MBS Source are excited to announce the integration of KBRA ratings and KBRA Credit Profile (KCP) analysis with MBS Source’s leading electronic trading platform for structured products. KBRA ratings for non-agency sectors and elements of KCP for CMBS will be made available on the trading platform for users to be better informed about their trade decisions.

MBS Source experienced tremendous year-on-year growth between 2020 and 2021 in not only buy-side participation but across the entire marketplace as the MBS sector adopted electronic trading. KBRA is excited to be a part of that robust growth by integrating ratings and KCP with a product that is leading the way of electronification of the structured products marketplace.

Learn more at kcp.kbra.com.

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA’s ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.