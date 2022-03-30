Leading Bridal E-tailer Azazie Partners with Couture Bridal Designer Pnina Tornai on her Debut Bridesmaid Collection

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Azazie, the leading direct-to-consumer bridal and special occasion dress brand, announced today its exclusive collaboration with top-selling celebrity couture bridal designer, Pnina Tornai. This debut collection is Tornai’s first-ever bridesmaid collection and Azazie’s first time collaborating with a celebrity designer, with dresses retailing from $159- $249.

Pnina Tornai designed a collection offering a wide range of textures and fabrics that convey the essence and spirit of her couture brand, including Pnina Signature Lace, Spotlight Sequin, Sleek Satin, Fluid Chiffon, and Luxurious Mikado. Dresses will be available in a variety of colors including black, dark navy, burgundy, pearl pink, dusty blue, and a new “Pnina Nude” color exclusive to this collection. The collection includes form fitting gowns, sleek jumpsuits, and sexy short dresses with intricate details – styles that your bridesmaids will want to wear again. Sizing will range from 0 to 30, with custom sizing available upon request.

“My calling is to inspire and empower women. It was important to me to extend that to the special women in my brides’ lives and to have the opportunity to dress and connect with so many more wonderful women,” says Pnina Tornai. “My brides are my greatest inspiration and designing bridesmaid dresses is another way for me to support them as well, by creating the perfect bridesmaid dresses to frame my bridal gowns. I have always advised my brides regarding their bridesmaid attire, but I wanted to bring something to the market that I felt was missing.”

Tornai knew that Azazie, as the leading online retailer in the bridal industry with extensive bridesmaid expertise, would be the perfect partner to embrace her vision and couture sensibility. “Azazie is an established, innovative and trusted brand in bridesmaid dresses, and I immediately connected with the Azazie team from a creative and marketing point of view,” says Tornai. “We both cater to a demographic of young women who are savvy shoppers, and we want to disrupt the bridesmaid industry and give them something fresh, bold and exciting.”

“Pnina Tornai is the Fairy Godmother of Brides – not only is she the leading couture bridal designer but she is a celebrator of women in all their forms. This being Azazie’s first celebrity designer collaboration, we were very particular in who we wanted to partner with,” says Ranu Coleman, Chief Marketing Officer of Azazie. “We knew right away that we shared the same vision as Pnina and we were the right partner to turn Pnina’s vision for her first-ever bridesmaid collection into reality.

Tornai, who is known for starring in 18 seasons of TLC’s highly successful show, Say Yes to the Dress, is currently the #1 selling brand at world-famous New York bridal powerhouse, Kleinfeld Bridal. Thousands of women from all over the world dream of becoming a Pnina Bride, including royalty, celebrities, and pop icons. Tornai is known for her sophisticated hand embroideries, body-hugging corsets, and Swarovski crystal embellishments. These are hallmarks of Tornai's opulent, luxurious and ultra-feminine wedding gowns, lovingly designed to bring out the "inner princess" in every bride, that bridesmaids will now get to experience for themselves.

Pnina Tornai for Azazie is the latest addition to the direct-to-consumer bridal and dress brand’s collaborations. This latest partnership highlights the brand’s innovation, inclusivity and individuality for brides and bridesmaids alike.

Click here to view the collection, which is available on April 1, 2022, exclusively on Azazie.com and ready to ship to the US, UK, Canada and Australia.

The license agreement between Pnina Tornai and Azazie was brokered by Brandgenuity licensing agency, in partnership with A3 Artists Agency.

ABOUT AZAZIE

The leading DTC e-tailer for bridal gowns, bridesmaid dresses and accessories, Azazie offers direct-to-consumer, high-quality, customizable gowns at affordable prices. Based in the tech capital of Silicon Valley, Azazie is disrupting the traditional bridal industry while garnering high ratings from customers and review sites alike. With 200+ bridal gowns and 400+ bridal party dresses in over 80 colors, Azazie is committed to body-positive fashion, offering all dresses from size 0-30, cut and sewn to order like expensive bespoke designs. Azazie has appeared on The Today Show, CNBC and other top media outlets and won the Glossy Beauty and Fashion Award for the Best E-Commerce Experience. Visit the website at www.azazie.com.

ABOUT PNINA TORNAI

With over 20 years of experience, bridal designer Pnina Tornai has established herself as one of the leading names in bridal fashion and evening wear couture. Since 2005, Tornai has dedicated herself to giving thousands of Kleinfeld brides the wedding day look they have always dreamed of. Her signature designs include sheer corsets, extraordinary lace work, high-end fabrications and crystal embellishments. Tornai has generated a global fan base and following as an influencer in fashion, bridal, and lifestyle, and has appeared in all 18 seasons of TLC's Say Yes to the Dress and a variety of other television programs in the US and worldwide.