e.l.f. Cosmetics and Dunkin’ Drop the Most Eye-Popping Collab of the Season

OAKLAND, Calif. & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wake up and makeup this spring when two of the most energizing brands force multiply on March 31 to launch the limited-edition e.l.f. x Dunkin’ makeup collection. This collaboration brings together two of the most creative disruptors in their respective industries to debut one e.l.f.ing sweet collection, available exclusively on elfcosmetics.com, at Ulta Beauty stores and ulta.com.

“e.l.f. and Dunkin’ run on a shared mission to delight our communities, serve up excitement and help you be your best (s)e.l.f.” said Kory Marchisotto, Chief Marketing Officer, e.l.f. Beauty. “This collab is all about your morning must-haves. There’s no better way to start your day than making a Dunkin’ run wearing your favorite e.l.f. makeup.”

“We’ve long admired the genuine connection e.l.f. has forged with their community and believe it mirrors the connection we have with our Dunkin’ fans,” said Peter Callaro, Vice President of Integrated Marketing Communications, Dunkin’. “We’re thrilled to team up with e.l.f. to bring Dunkin’ devotees an exciting, new way to power their ‘get-up-and-go’ daily routine.”

The limited-edition wake up and makeup collection is coming in extra hot with an array of donut and coffee-inspired shades, shapes, textures and scents. It’s a collection that lets you create makeup looks that blend all the rules. Will you create a look that’s strong and bold or light and sweet? Whatever your taste, here’s what’s on the e.l.f. x Dunkin’ menu:

The Dunkin’ Dozen, $16. It’s eyes wide open with these 12 shades of perfectly pigmented eyeshadows with creamy, blendable textures—inspired by your fave Dunkin’ donuts: Strawberry Frosted with Sprinkles, Chocolate Frosted with Sprinkles and Boston Kreme.

Donut Forget Putty Primer, $12. For every makeup run, start with our glazed-up primer. With a smooth texture, sweet donut scent & soft-focus, glowing finish—it’s the makeup-gripping formula of your donut-loving dreams.

Coffee Lip Scrub, $6. Next-level coffee lover? Meet your match. This gentle, exfoliating scrub will leave lips smoothed and conditioned with a delicious Dunkin' Coffee scent.

Glazed for Days Lip Gloss Set, $12. Get your glaze-to-go with our sheer, glossy duo of Dunkin's iconic colors – this set smells as sweet as it looks with a delicious donut scent.

Strawberry Frosted with Sprinkles Face Sponge, $9. Sweeten your beauty bag with our donut-inspired sponge for flawless blending. Soft, absorbent, and easy-to-use, your morning makeup application begins here.

The Classic Dunkin’ Stack Vault, $75. Get ‘em all while they’re hot! Serving you the complete 5-piece collection – PLUS a limited-edition e.l.f. x Dunkin' reusable cup & straw-inspired brush set. Get it on elfcosmetics.com and we will fill up your cup with a $5 Dunkin’ coupon code.

All Eyes on Mikayla Nogueira, the Official e.l.f. x Dunkin’ Ambassador

This TikTok superstar, makeup artist, beauty aficionado and former Ulta Beauty associate from Massachusetts is a self-professed e.l.f. and Dunkin’ Superfan. When not ordering her favorite Dunkin’ drink – iced coffee with whole milk, vanilla shot, caramel swirl and sugar – she’s creating attention-grabbing makeup designs that celebrate color, artistry and individuality. “When I learned about the e.l.f x Dunkin’s collab, I about lost it,” says Mikayla. “These are legit two of my favorite brands of all time and I couldn’t be more amped to have the chance to tell the world about this makeup collab!”

Mikayla will be hosting a TikTok Live Shopping Event on her TikTok channel (here) on April 5 at 2:00PM PDT / 5:00PM EDT. Here she will walk viewers through an e.l.f. x Dunkin’ makeup look in all its deliciousness while giving live commentary – all e.l.f. x Dunkin’ products will be shoppable in addition to some of her other e.l.f. faves!

Get a Sweet Surprise at the e.l.f. x Dunkin’ Pop-up – Peek Inside!

In celebration of the collection, e.l.f. and Dunkin’ will bring to life a donut-shaped walk-through pop-up experience encouraging NYC to wake up and makeup on April 5. Located in the West Village at 414 West 14th Street, early risers will be surprised and delighted by the oversized walk-up window where they can check out the entire e.l.f. x Dunkin’ collection and leave with some morning essentials. The pop-up shop will be open from 8:00AM – 12:00PM EDT, or while supplies last.

Get it while it’s Hot in Ulta Beauty Stores

The sweetest trifecta – e.l.f. x Dunkin’ x Ulta Beauty – will hit Ulta Beauty stores and ulta.com on April 3 when e.l.f. x Dunkin’ will bring a bright, bold and fun treat inside the store. From the moment you walk in, you’ll crave everything in those iconic Dunkin’ donut boxes that will have you run on e.l.f. x Dunkin’.

By joining e.l.f.’s Beauty Squad, the e.l.f. loyalty program, you can be the first to shop the limited-edition collection on March 31, while everyone else can grab the goodies on April 3 at Ulta Beauty and ulta.com. The first thing you’ll want to do is watch Mikayla wake up and makeup in this collab that’s straight out of her dreams! Check out this moment + more e.l.f. x Dunkin’ moments on e.l.f.’s Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok, and Dunkin’s social media channels: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok.

About e.l.f. Cosmetics:

Since 2004, e.l.f. Cosmetics has made the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip and face. We make high-quality, prestige-inspired cosmetics and skin care products at an extraordinary value and are proud to be 100% vegan and cruelty-free. As one of the first online beauty brands, e.l.f. continues to attract a highly engaged audience and set benchmarks with new digital platforms. Our brand is widely available at leading retailers such as Target, Walmart and Ulta Beauty, and has a growing international presence. Learn more by visiting www.elfcosmetics.com

About Dunkin’:

Founded in 1950, Dunkin' is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin' has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 15 years running. The company has more than 12,600 franchised restaurants in 40 countries worldwide. Dunkin' is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.