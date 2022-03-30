CRN® Lists CyberSaint in Its 2022 Partner Program Guide

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CyberSaint, the developer of the leading platform delivering cyber risk automation, has been recognized by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, in its 2022 Partner Program Guide. CRN’s annual Partner Program Guide is the ultimate list of the most notable partner programs from industry-leading technology vendors that provide innovative products and services through the IT channel.

CRN develops its Partner Program Guide every year to provide the channel community with a deep dive into the partner programs offered by IT vendors, service providers and distributors. Companies are scored based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication.

“Our partners currently leverage CyberSaint's CyberStrong solution to streamline client assessments, measure their risk posture, and manage effective remediation paths,” said Jerry Layden, CEO at CyberSaint. “The CyberStrong platform brings agility, scalability, and intelligence to our client’s cybersecurity programs, while avoiding the pitfalls of complex GRC platforms. CyberSaint’s partners are able to increase their team’s bandwidth through automation, differentiate their offerings, and expand their business operations by removing costs in their risk and compliance service offerings.”

“CRN’s Partner Program Guide delves into the strengths of each organization’s partner program in order to honor those that consistently support and promote good change within the IT channel,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “As innovation fuels the speed and complexity of technology today, solution providers want partners that can keep up with and assist their growing business.”

The 2022 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2022 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

© 2022 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

About CyberSaint

CyberSaint's mission is to empower today's organizations to build a cybersecurity program that is as clear, actionable, and measurable as any other business function. CyberSaint's solutions empower teams, CISOs, and Boards to measure, mitigate, and communicate risk with agility and alignment.

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cybersaint/

Twitter: @CyberSaintHQ