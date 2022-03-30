Satellite Healthcare and Dialyze Direct to Enter Strategic Collaboration, Expanding Cutting Edge Dialysis Services Across U.S.

SAN JOSE, Calif. & BROOKLYN, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Satellite Healthcare, Inc., a non-profit, top-rated provider of kidney dialysis and related patient services, and Dialyze Direct, the nation’s leading provider of home hemodialysis services in skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), announced today that they have executed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to enter a strategic collaboration.

As part of the strategic collaboration, both organizations will actively pursue new business opportunities together, including home hemodialysis and chronic kidney disease (CKD) management, for patients in SNFs in several states across the nation. The collaboration connects the expertise of both organizations to advance the healthcare system’s ability to effectively address the unique needs of the geriatric population living with kidney disease who reside in SNFs.

Satellite Healthcare, which has attained the country’s highest rate of home dialysis usage among patients with end stage kidney disease, and Dialyze Direct, which leads the nation with the number of patients on dialysis in SNFs, plan to make significant care improvements for the dialysis patient population.

The proposed collaboration, part of Dialyze Direct’s ongoing strategy to accelerate growth nationwide, follows the company’s recent acquisition of Renew Dialysis, a regional SNF dialysis provider in Ohio and Virginia, and previously announced planned acquisition of Compass Home Dialysis, a regional dialysis provider in Pennsylvania. These strategic growth transactions enhance Dialyze Direct’s position as the leading SNF dialysis provider in the United States.

“Satellite shares our mission for patient-first care and a company culture that supports research, innovation and processes that make more compassionate dialysis available to geriatric patients in SNFs,” said Henry Kauftheil, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Dialyze Direct. “We are excited to expand our treatment model into more states and SNFs to help meet the dialysis challenges geriatric communities face.”

Dialyze Direct and Satellite Healthcare also intend to collaborate on research projects relating to dialysis, CKD and CKD management initiatives in the geriatric patient population.

“Satellite Healthcare and Dialyze Direct are both committed to early, ongoing intervention in a patient’s chronic kidney disease journey - meeting those patients where they are, regardless of where that may be,” said Jeff Goffman, Satellite Healthcare Chief Executive Officer. “Home-based therapy is the best option for patients in a SNF setting. Dialyze Direct successfully delivers that care.”

Together, both companies are better positioned to increase the impact they provide to SNFs and patients by delivering the best kidney care possible. Personalized treatment planning at the point of care is important, whether in the comfort of the patient’s own home or in the patient’s nursing facility. Both companies believe this collaboration is a significant milestone toward improving the lives and outcomes of the populations they both serve.

The LOI sets out the principal terms on which the parties have agreed to pursue the proposed collaboration, subject to customary approvals and confirmatory due diligence.

About Satellite Healthcare Inc.

Satellite Healthcare, Inc. has been among the nation's leading non-profit providers of kidney dialysis and related services since 1974 and is dedicated to maintaining a workforce that mirrors its diverse communities. Through its affiliated services, Satellite WellBound, Satellite Dialysis, and Satellite Research, Satellite Healthcare provides unparalleled kidney care services addressing patient wellness education, chronic kidney care management, and personalized clinical services. It focuses on the imperatives of value-based care, high quality, cost management, access to kidney care services, and emphasizing the importance of Home Dialysis therapies.

Satellite Healthcare has more than 90 dialysis centers across seven states and partners with prominent integrated care groups, nephrologists, hospital, and health care systems in the United States, including an innovative joint venture with CVS Kidney Care. Satellite Healthcare’s well-recognized mission of “making life better for those living with kidney disease” includes an enduring commitment to philanthropy and community service, from funding millions of dollars in research grants to sponsoring kidney programs nationwide. For more information, visit satellitehealthcare.com.

About Dialyze Direct

Founded in 2015, Dialyze Direct is a leading kidney care innovation company that seeks breakthrough solutions for patients suffering from kidney disease. With a mission to build the next generation of kidney care, Dialyze Direct leverages its leading nephrology specialists to develop new methods and technology to evolve the treatment options nephrologists have at their disposal. Dialyze Direct pioneered significant changes to the existing treatment model for dialysis patients in skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), in which many of the most medically challenging subsets of dialysis patients reside, and the company has grown to become the nation’s largest provider of home dialysis in the SNF setting. Dialyze Direct’s innovative staff-assisted home hemodialysis treatment model entails a gentler, personalized treatment plan comprised of meticulously crafted protocols designed to tackle the unique fluid management challenges of geriatric dialysis patients, resulting in increased overall patient health and reduced hospitalizations while substantially decreasing costs for payors. Dialyze Direct currently operates in 13 states with over 130 locations and new operations launching soon in additional states. www.DialyzeDirect.com.