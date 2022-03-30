Avaya and Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Their Customers’ Transformation to the Cloud

RALEIGH-DURHAM, N.C. & PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avaya (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, and Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, a leading international provider of communications, networking and cloud solutions today announced a strategic partnership that extends the availability of Avaya’s OneCloud CCaaS (Contact Center as a Service) composable solutions to ALE’s global base of customers while also making ALE’s digital networking solutions available on a global basis to Avaya customers.

Through this partnership, ALE will offer Avaya OneCloud™ CCaaS, which provides advanced AI, Identity and Security, Workforce Engagement Management (WEM) and customer service capabilities to ALE customers. Avaya will offer ALE Digital Age Networking solutions to its customers, covering the full spectrum of enterprise wired and wireless connectivity technologies with advanced cloud platform services, leveraging the latest in IoT analytics, digital workflow, secure mobility, AI for network automation.

“We are extremely pleased to partner with Avaya to deliver market-leading CCaaS capabilities to our customers and expand the market reach of our Digital Age Networking solutions,” said Jack Chen, CEO, ALE. “The extensibility and composability of the Avaya OneCloud CCaaS platform allows us to work with an ecosystem of industry-leading partners to build with Avaya deeper and more engaging experiences our customers need.”

“We are very excited to partner with ALE to offer our OneCloud CCaaS to their global base of nearly one million customers and nearly 3,000 partners, while bolstering our portfolio with the addition of ALE networking technologies,” said Jim Chirico, President and CEO, Avaya. “The partnership we announced today is highly complementary and we believe it represents a significant opportunity for Avaya and ALE customers alike to accelerate their move to the cloud by deploying world-class cloud technologies from two global communications leaders.”

Business customers across the globe will be able to achieve their digital transformation and move to the cloud delivering differentiated customer experiences for their end customers and better work experiences for their employees.

“The addition of ALE to the Avaya OneCloud ecosystem reflects the growing strength of Avaya’s cloud offerings, as well as the success of the company’s strategy for delivering a highly composable architecture for the Experience Economy,” said Zeus Kerravala, Founder and Principal Analyst with ZK Research. “ALE benefits by gaining access to Avaya’s growing ecosystem of Experience Builders, as well as a surging customer base of companies that need support at all levels of cloud migration strategies while Avaya solutions will be enhanced through the addition of ALE’s digital age networking portfolio, including their industry-leading IoT connectivity solution. This combination of ALE’s end-to-end IoT management, plus their broader enterprise digital age network portfolio, coupled with the OneCloud Experience Platform will deliver unrivaled ability for their customers to compose the future of work, connect all elements of their enterprise, serve the everything customer, and compete in the Experience Economy.”

About Avaya

Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and everyday millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA). Avaya is shaping what's next for the future of work, with innovation and partnerships that deliver game-changing business benefits. Our cloud communications solutions and multi-cloud application ecosystem power personalized, intelligent, and effortless customer and employee experiences to help achieve strategic ambitions and desired outcomes. Together, we are committed to help grow your business by delivering Experiences that Matter. Learn more at http://www.avaya.com

About Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise delivers the customised technology experiences enterprises need to make everything connect.

ALE provides digital-age networking, communications and cloud solutions with services tailored to ensure customers’ success, with flexible business models in the cloud, on premises, and hybrid. All solutions have built-in security and limited environmental impact.

Over 100 years of innovation have made Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise a trusted advisor to more than a million customers all over the world.

With headquarters in France and 3,400 business partners worldwide, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise achieves an effective global reach with a local focus.

al-enterprise.com | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

