New Orleans Pelicans Rising Star Jose Alvarado Signs with Waitr

NEW ORLEANS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Waitr Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: WTRH) (“Waitr”), a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery, today announced a new partnership with New Orleans Pelicans pro basketball player Jose Alvarado. Under his agreement with Waitr, Alvarado will promote the popular food delivery app through special appearances, autograph signings and social media, including Alvarado’s very popular Instagram account @realrytejose. To kick off the partnership, anyone ordering from Waitr in the next week can use the code “Alvarado15” and will receive $15 off any order more than $40.

The announcement comes just one day after Alvarado signed a new multi- year contract with the Pelicans. Alvarado becomes the first NBA player to work with the food delivery company. Recognized as one of surprise players in this year’s NBA season, the rookie from Georgia Tech has quickly developed into a key member of the Pelicans as they work to secure a spot in this year’s NBA playoffs.

In addition, Waitr and Alvarado will work closely to strengthen ties with the local New Orleans community. Waitr has been very active with community engagement and relief programs, especially with the nationwide pandemic and the number of devastating weather events in the area. As recently as this past January, Waitr presented the Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana with a $10,000 donation from the app’s Holiday Food Drive.

Both Waitr and Alvarado prioritize giving back, and helping to provide food to those in need is a big step in that direction. “We share the same values as Jose in terms of supporting the local community,” said Kyle Huber, Sports Partnership Manager at Waitr. “We’re thrilled that Jose will be representing our local brand and is motivated to deliver for New Orleans – both on and off the court.”

“New Orleans gave me one of the greatest opportunities of my life,” said Alvarado. “I’m so grateful to be partnering with Waitr, especially on ways to give back to this incredible community and am excited to be representing their brand as I continue to build my career here.”

Founded in 2013 and based in Lafayette, Louisiana, Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: WTRH) operates an online ordering technology platform, providing delivery, carryout and dine-in options. Waitr, along with Bite Squad and Delivery Dudes, connect local restaurants and grocery stores to diners in underserved U.S. markets. Additionally, Waitr facilitates access to third parties that provide payment processing solutions for restaurants and other merchants. Together, they are a convenient way to discover, order and receive great food and other products from local restaurants, national chains and grocery stores. As of December 31, 2021, Waitr, Bite Squad and Delivery Dudes operate in approximately 1,000 cities throughout the United States.