CRN® Lists ExaGrid in Its 2022 Partner Program Guide

MARLBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ExaGrid®, the industry’s only Tiered Backup Storage solution, today announced that its Reseller Partner Program has been recognized by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, in its 2022 Partner Program Guide. CRN’s annual Partner Program Guide is the ultimate list of the most notable partner programs from industry-leading technology vendors that provide innovative products and services through the IT channel.

CRN develops its Partner Program Guide every year to provide the channel community with a deep dive into the partner programs offered by IT vendors, service providers and distributors. Companies are scored based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication.

ExaGrid offers many innovations in its ExaGrid Reseller Partner Program, including:

No inventory required

No milestones or commitments required

Deal registration for resellers who bring opportunities to ExaGrid to protect margin

SPIFF programs for reseller sales reps and solutions architects

Meeting Maker bonuses for customer prospect meetings

ExaGrid co-sells with its own sales force including technical field systems engineers

ExaGrid performs all customer support and the resellers gain all future orders for appliance and maintenance and support renewals

“ExaGrid strongly values its channel partners and is honored to be added to the CRN Partner Program Guide,” said Bill Andrews, President and CEO of ExaGrid. “ExaGrid’s Reseller Partner Program delivers on what channel partners are looking for: a product or solution that brings strong value to their customers; a product that works well and is well-supported; and a close selling relationship with the vendor, the ExaGrid sales team co-sells with our reseller partners and offers Solutions Architects an optional ExaGrid certified engineer course to really understand the technology and the value that ExaGrid can bring its customers.

“Resellers, like customers, have choices on the products they sell and buy. Resellers are not customers to the vendors but are in equal partnership with the vendor. That is what makes it work!” said Andrews.

“CRN’s Partner Program Guide delves into the strengths of each organization’s partner program in order to honor those that consistently support and promote good change within the IT channel,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “As innovation fuels the speed and complexity of technology today, solution providers want partners that can keep up with and assist their growing business.”

The 2022 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2022 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG.

ExaGrid Tiered Backup Storage – Built for Backup

ExaGrid provides Tiered Backup Storage with a front-end disk-cache Landing Zone, the Performance Tier, which writes data directly to disk for the fastest backups, and restores directly from disk for the fastest restores and VM boots. The long-term retention data is tiered to a deduplicated data repository, the Retention Tier, to reduce the amount of retention storage and resulting cost. This two-tiered approach provides the fastest backup and restore performance with lowest cost storage efficiency.

In addition, ExaGrid provides a scale-out architecture where appliances are simply added as data grows. Each appliance includes processor, memory and network ports, so as data grows, all resources required are available to maintain a fixed-length backup window. This scale-out storage approach eliminates expensive forklift upgrades, and allows for mixing appliances of different sizes and models in the same scale-out system, which eliminates product obsolescence while protecting IT investments up front and over time.

About ExaGrid

ExaGrid provides Tiered Backup Storage with a unique disk-cache Landing Zone, long-term retention repository, and scale-out architecture. ExaGrid’s Landing Zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. The retention repository offers the lowest cost for long-term retention. ExaGrid’s scale-out architecture includes full appliances and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades and product obsolescence. ExaGrid offers the only two-tiered backup storage approach with a non-network-facing tier, delayed deletes, and immutable objects to recover from ransomware attacks. Visit us at exagrid.com or connect with us on LinkedIn. See what our customers have to say about their own ExaGrid experiences and learn why they now spend significantly less time on backup in our customer success stories.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

