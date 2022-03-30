Medical-Fish-Skin Company Kerecis and Arctic Circle Partner to Focus Attention on the Future of the Arctic

REYKJAVIK, Iceland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kerecis and Arctic Circle announced today that they will partner to increase attention on the rapid changes in the Arctic. The partnership will allow Kerecis to influence and participate in the organization’s dialogue on the future of the “blue economy” in the region. Arctic Circle, the largest international network on the Arctic, will in turn gain the benefit of Kerecis’ insights into how to protect and strengthen this important ecosystem.

Specifically, the partnership will enable Kerecis to participate in Arctic Circle’s discussions, assemblies and forums where issues, proposals and other ideas surrounding the wellbeing and environmental state of the Arctic Circle are debated. Kerecis will offer ideas, propose sessions and topics, and help organize the annual Arctic Circle Assembly, where around 2,000 participants from over 60 countries come together.

The Arctic Circle will, in turn, gain from the insights and perspective of Kerecis, which is pioneering the use of intact fish skin and fatty acids in the globally expanding cellular-therapy and regenerative-medicine markets. The company has significant ties to the Arctic. Kerecis sources wild Atlantic cod from sustainable fish stock in the pristine waters of the North Atlantic. The company uses renewable energy to process its medical-fish-skin products in Isafjordur, Iceland, 30 nautical miles south of the Arctic Circle. The Kerecis technology is rooted in science, and the company is committed to environmental stability.

“Arctic Circle is the largest network of international dialogue and cooperation on the future of the Arctic,” said Fertram Sigurjonsson, Kerecis founder and CEO. “We will contribute to conversations about the future of the Arctic and will work to impact discussions about its sustainability in view of significant environmental issues such as climate change and melting sea ice.”

“Kerecis has a long and established commitment to the environment in general and to the Arctic in particular,” said Asdis Olafsdottir, CEO of the Arctic Circle. “We are confident their insights will help protect and strengthen the Arctic's blue economy."

About Kerecis

Kerecis products are based on intact fish skin and fatty acids that protect and regenerate damaged human tissue. Because there is no risk of a viral-disease transfer from Atlantic cod to humans, the fish skin needs only mild processing for medical use and maintains its natural structure and elements, including fatty acids. The Kerecis fatty-acid-based products protect the body against bacterial and viral infections. A progressive and innovative company, Kerecis is committed to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.