SqlDBM and DataQG Announce Partnership to Promote Data Governance Best-Practices

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SqlDBM is happy to announce a new partnership with DataQG, a data governance resource platform driven by community. As a leading partner with a disruptive approach working alongside thought leaders, DataQG will collaborate with SqlDBM on various initiatives and campaigns in the Data Governance space - a strategic focus for both organizations.

As Head of Growth for SqlDBM, Anna Abramova, said, “I have always seen our tool as going beyond just modeling. We are an all-in-one cloud-based platform whose functionality extends to documentation, discoverability, and collaboration. In other words: governance. This is why I am so happy to be able to draw on the expertise of DataQG in helping incorporate more of the leading data governance best practices into our tool.”

Because of SqlDBM’s wide-ranging support for on-premises databases and cloud-based solutions like Snowflake Data Cloud, coupled with active data community engagement, SqlDBM has been fortunate to keep a steady pulse on the needs of the data community. Partnering with DataQG will allow SqlDBM to reach an even wider audience of governance practitioners and thought leaders.

Cloud data platforms like Snowflake constantly evolve and release new governance features such as tags and data masking. SqlDBM has never lost sight of such a feature on its technical roadmap, but understanding the needs and requirements of the governance community is equally as important. We are confident that we will be able to meet these goals with the help of the DataQG team and their passionate community.

About SqlDBM

SqlDBM’s mission is to provide a modern cloud-based modeling solution that enables customers to layout or create their business warehouse without writing a single line of code. SqlDBM supports leading cloud-based database providers like Snowflake, Azure Synapse, Redshift, and on-premise solutions like Postgres and SQL Server. Using an online visual interface, users can diagram their entire database through reverse engineering, create new objects, make changes, and add properties without writing SQL. SqlDBM provides additional features that facilitate data governance, data discovery (data dictionary), DevOps and CI/CD, and communication between business and technical users.

About DataQG

DataQG is the leading data governance resource platform for organizations and professionals. By creating a community-driven approach and with partnerships across the globe, we provide members and clients with original curated content, industry resources, world-class talent, and real-time opportunities on the market. We know the industry because we’re part of it.