Women-Owned Independent RIA Moves Its Business to Commonwealth

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Commonwealth Financial Network®, a national firm dedicated to providing advisor-focused business solutions, announces the addition of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC from Orlando, Florida, to its network of independent financial advisors. Formerly with Triad Advisors, financial advisors Dianne Webb, Rhonda Shurtleff, Becky Robey, and Catherine Hyder, bring with them $220 million in assets under management.

The team provides all aspects of financial planning for women and their families and specializes in working with women in transition. They believe their personal approach and the trust they build with clients are especially helpful to women going through major changes—such as divorce, retirement, or death of a spouse—who need to make key financial decisions that will affect their future and their families. To learn more about the firm, visit www.StonebridgeFPG.com.

The firm runs an ensemble practice, both to encourage professional development—two current advisors are former paraplanners—and to provide the best support to their clients. While each client has a lead advisor, all staff members know them, know their story, and can step in to help when needed. This gives clients the personal connections they need and helps the firm gain new business through word of mouth.

The decision to join Commonwealth was largely based on the high-touch service the firm offers, along with its integrated suite of technology.

“Commonwealth’s 2.1:1 advisor-to-staff ratio* means there’s always someone on hand to help,” Robey said. “That’s huge for us. And the in-house offerings, such as compliance consulting, CRM, and clients account access, means we don’t need to go outside and pay for them on our own. Moving away from using different platforms that didn’t sync well to having more reporting functionality and software integration will save us time and allow us to focus on delivering the best experience to our clients.”

Becca Hajjar, senior vice president, chief business development officer, said “On behalf of Commonwealth, I’m thrilled to welcome this team of all-women advisors into our community. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC is focused on creating close, personal relationships with each of their clients, just as we are with the advisors we partner with.”

Hajjar added, “We’ve built out our services to RIA advisors over the last several years because we see the industry heading in that direction. With Stonebridge, our goal is to take a lot of work off their plate so they can focus on serving their clients and growing their business. We look forward to supporting them as they continue to evolve.”

Commonwealth Financial Network, Member FINRA/SIPC, a Registered Investment Adviser, provides a suite of business solutions that empowers more than 2,000 independent financial advisors nationwide. Privately held since 1979, the firm has headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts, and San Diego, California.

