FirstLight Power and Borrego Partner to Bring More Clean Energy to New England

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FirstLight Power, a leading clean provider of renewable energy and energy storage resources, today announced its partnership with Borrego, a leading developer, EPC and O&M provider for large-scale renewable energy projects throughout the United States, to bring more clean energy to New England. As part of the partnership, Borrego will lead development efforts focused on building new distributed generation (DG) solar, DG storage, and utility-scale standalone storage at FirstLight’s hydropower facilities in Massachusetts and Connecticut. The partnership will accelerate the creation of innovative combined renewable energy and storage portfolios to deliver higher value offerings to wholesale and retail customers across New England.

“I am thrilled to partner with Borrego to accelerate New England’s path to a fully decarbonized electric grid by advancing innovative new solar and energy storage offerings to customers in Massachusetts and Connecticut,” said Alicia Barton, President and CEO of FirstLight. “Borrego has a long track record of bringing best-in-class renewable energy projects to life, and this partnership will allow FirstLight to build upon our leadership position as the largest owner and operator of energy storage and renewable energy in New England.”

The new collaboration will focus on developing solar and storage at FirstLight’s existing hydropower facilities in a way that centers reliability, affordability and equity. FirstLight already operates the largest portfolio of renewable energy generation projects in New England, and with this partnership, it will advance the company’s mission of creating an electric grid that is clean, affordable, reliable and equitable. The new developments will provide local jobs and increase FirstLight’s already substantial economic development impact in the local communities.

“Borrego’s partnership with FirstLight will help create innovative hybrid renewables solutions in New England – combining solar and energy storage resources with existing generation,” said Jared Connell, VP of Project Development in New England, of Borrego. “This kind of bold thinking around aggressive decarbonization is a big reason why we’re excited to work with FirstLight.”

The new storage and solar assets are poised to bring flexibility to FirstLight’s existing hydropower portfolio in Massachusetts and Connecticut. The strategic partnership will also bring a new generation of hybrid renewable energy resources to serve New England’s grid, setting a bold example for how diverse clean energy technologies should be combined to deliver maximum system value.

About FirstLight Power

FirstLight Power (FirstLight) is a leading clean power producer, developer and energy storage company in New England with a portfolio that includes nearly 1,400 megawatts of pumped-hydro storage, battery storage, hydroelectric generation, and solar generation – the largest clean energy generation portfolio in New England today. Based in Burlington, MA, with operating offices in Northfield, MA and New Milford, CT, FirstLight provides stewardship of and recreational access to 14,000 acres of land and waters along the Connecticut, Housatonic, Shetucket, Still, and Quinebaug Rivers. To learn more, visit www.firstlightpower.com.

About Borrego

Borrego, a leading developer, EPC, and O&M provider, accelerates the delivery of large commercial, community solar, and utility-scale solar and energy storage projects in the U.S. Borrego offers a broad range of renewable energy services and has a track record of superior performance in the hundreds of large solar and energy storage projects it has designed, built, and maintains throughout the U.S. Established in 1980, it has regional offices in California, Massachusetts, and New York with a nationwide footprint. Borrego creates value by helping partners make better decisions at critical points in every project's life. Its team brings deep technical expertise to its mission of solving the world's energy problems. For more information, visit www.borregoenergy.com.