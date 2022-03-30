Keller Williams Partners With bolt to Scale Insurance Services

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keller Williams (‘KW’), the world’s largest real estate technology franchise by agent count, has entered into a strategic partnership with bolt, a leading property and casualty (P&C) insurance exchange.

Keller Covered1, an insurance marketplace for KW agents and consumers, will use bolt's SaaS-based insurance exchange to expand distribution, create new products, and offer more choices while improving efficiencies and further honing a best-in-class customer experience.

“We’re excited to partner with bolt as we continue to rapidly scale Keller Covered into a leading national insurance agency,” said David Smith, president of Keller Home Financial Services. “Together with bolt, we will significantly improve the quantity and quality of our insurance products and services and significantly expand on the personalized service and support we offer our KW agents and consumers.”

Transforming the way insurance is bought and sold, bolt is the world’s largest exchange of P&C insurance products on a single platform, including two-thirds of the leading U.S.-based insurance carriers.

“We’re happy to be a partner for Keller Covered as they continue to expand insurance offerings for their customers,” said Jim Dwane, chief executive officer, bolt. “Our ability to provide a virtual agency experience for partners outside of the traditional P&C insurance industry is what sets bolt apart.”

More information on the benefits of the new partnership is available upon request.

About Keller Williams

Austin, Texas-based Keller Williams (KW), the world’s largest real estate technology franchise by agent count, has more than 1,100 offices and 200,000 associates. The franchise is also No. 1 in units and sales volume in the United States.

KW is in the process of forming kwx, an integrated home experience company. kwx will be composed of Keller Williams Realty Inc., Keller Williams Worldwide and Keller Home Financial Services, consisting of Keller Mortgage, Keller Offers, Keller Covered, Keller Title and The Partnership Platform.

Since 1983, the company has cultivated an agent-centric, technology-driven and education-based culture that rewards agents as stakeholders. For more information, visit kwx.kw.com.

About bolt

bolt is the leading digital distribution platform provider for the P&C insurance industry, uniting distributors and providers on a single platform to transform the way insurance is bought and sold.

The result is the world’s largest marketplace of insurance products, including two-thirds of America’s leading carriers, helping industry participants expand market reach and improve customer satisfaction.

For more information, visit boltinsurance.com.

1 Insurance, Ltd (DBA Keller Covered) (TX Lic. No. 2756525) is a sub-producer of Business Owners Liability Team LLC (DBA BOLT Insurance Agency) (TX Lic. No. 1617771 / CA Lic. No. 0G93017). Insurance plan quotes shown on the Keller Covered website are furnished by the individual insurance companies and are subject to change without notice. Both Keller Covered and BOLT Insurance Agency receive compensation based on the premiums for the insurance policies sold. KW Insurance, Ltd and Business Owners Liability Team LLC are each licensed as an insurance producer and authorized to offer and sell insurance (directly and indirectly). A list of active licenses for Keller Covered can be found here.