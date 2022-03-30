Energous and Atmosic Announce Evaluation Kit Supporting Over-the-Air Wireless Power Transfer Solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif. & CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT), a leading developer of RF-based charging for wireless power networks, and Atmosic Technologies, an innovator in energy harvesting wireless platforms for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced the Wirelessly-Charged Sensor Evaluation Kit featuring Atmosic’s ATM3 energy harvesting Bluetooth Low Energy System-on-Chip (SoC) solution and Energous’ FCC-certified 1W WattUp PowerBridge transmitter. As members of the AirFuel Alliance, the newly announced evaluation kit further expands the partnership between Atmosic and Energous by showcasing the interoperability in the delivery of an out-of-the-box battery-free sensor solution.

“As the size of the IoT ecosystem continues to rapidly expand, providing these billions of devices with reliable wireless power is critical,” said Cesar Johnston, CEO of Energous. “This evaluation kit will provide our customers with the fundamental building blocks that can be implemented and customized to create WattUp wireless power networks and support the customer specific application needs.”

The IoT ecosystem continues to expand rapidly and is expected to grow from 12 billion devices today to nearly 40 billion by 2025 according to IDC. Billions of these devices are fueled by batteries that require replacement, or are powered by cumbersome charging cables and cords that both present logistical problems and hidden costs to IT teams in any large-scale IoT deployment. The evaluation kit from Atmosic and Energous aims to help solve these challenges with a wireless IoT sensor network solution that never needs a battery replacement. The kit features two Bluetooth LE radio frequency (RF) harvesting sensor modules which transmit real-time temperature, humidity, and acceleration readings to the Energous WattUp Application while operating from energy harvested at distances of 2 meters from the WattUp transmitter making this solution ideal for applications including industrial IoT, healthcare, and retail operations.

“Together with Energous, we are developing and offering solutions that alleviate the battery maintenance concerns and implementation cost that holds back many of the advanced IoT deployments needed by companies today,” said David Su, CEO of Atmosic Technologies. “The combination of our BLE with power harvesting capabilities and Energous’ FCC-certified 1W transmitter will open up over-the-air wireless power transfer for a variety of our customers’ IoT applications.”

Included in the Wirelessly-Charged Sensor Evaluation Kit:

Energous 1W WattUp Transmitter (1)

Atmosic Energy Harvesting Sensor Modules (2)

Mobile Application for Sensor Monitoring and Transmitter Control

The Wirelessly-Charged Sensor Evaluation Kit will be available for $500 USD from both Atmosic and Energous in Q2 2022.

About Energous Corporation

Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT) is the Wireless Power Network global leader. Its award-winning WattUp® solution is the only technology that supports both contact and distance charging through a fully compatible ecosystem. Built atop fast, efficient, and highly scalable RF-based charging technology, WattUp is positioned to offer improvements over older, first-generation coil-based charging technologies in power, efficiency, foreign device detection, freedom of movement and overall cost for industrial and retail IoT, smart homes, smart cities and medical devices. Energous develops silicon-based wireless power transfer (WPT) technologies and customizable reference designs, and provides worldwide regulatory assistance, a reliable supply chain, quality assurance, and sales and technical support to global customers. The company received the world’s first FCC Part 18 certification for at-a-distance wireless charging and has been awarded over 200 patents for its WattUp wireless charging technology to-date.

About Atmosic Technologies

Atmosic™ Technologies is an innovative fabless semiconductor company, designing ultra-low power wireless and energy harvesting solutions to dramatically reduce and disrupt device dependency on batteries, aiming to deliver forever battery life and the battery free connected Internet of Things. The company’s products enable the IoT device ecosystem—designers and manufacturers, as well as end users and those responsible for deployments—to dramatically lower costs and efforts associated with maintaining the growing Internet of Things in Personal, Home, Auto, Healthcare, Industrial, Enterprise and Smart Cities segments. In addition to these tangible business advantages, Atmosic aims to reduce ecological impacts with its vision of dramatically reduced battery consumption in the Internet of Things.