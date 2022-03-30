Bacardi Shakes up Cocktails-at-Home With Launch of TAILS® COCKTAILS

HAMILTON, Bermuda--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bacardi, the largest privately held spirits company in the world, is raising the bar for cocktails-at-home with the launch of TAILS COCKTAILS.

This is the first time this new range of premium batched cocktails from TAILS will be available for consumers to enjoy at home. The brand was originally created for the hospitality industry, offering a hassle-free solution for serving premium quality cocktails easily, quickly and consistently.

“Over the last two years, cocktail awareness has boomed as people served up daiquiris, espresso martini cocktails and mojitos to make staying-in feel extra special,” said Evert-Jan Bos, General Manager of TAILS. “Now, as the on-trade reopens, consumers are enjoying the experience of being back in the bar and they’re ordering cocktails more than ever before.”

To tap into this thriving cocktail culture, TAILS is bringing a taste of the bar home with new-look packaging and new recipes. Made using the Bacardi portfolio of premium brands blended with top quality ingredients, the pre-batched cocktail range is perfectly positioned for the rise in entertaining at home, and an ever-growing demand for hyper-convenience. People can now enjoy the experience of shaking up a bar quality cocktail in just 30 seconds, with no planning required.

Evert-Jan adds: “This is a game-changer for the home bar. TAILS COCKTAILS offer both incredible taste and convenience, making it easier than ever for people to enjoy the same flavor and complexity of a cocktail made from scratch, without any effort or expertise. No shopping for ingredients, no measuring, no recipes - just add ice, shake and pour – how easy is that?”

There are five TAILS COCKTAILS - the ‘Rum Daiquirí’ made with BACARDÍ® rum; the ‘Whisky Sour’ with DEWAR’S® Blended Scotch whisky; the ‘Gin Gimlet’ with BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® gin; and the ‘Espresso Martini Cocktail’ and ‘Passion Fruit Martini Cocktail’, both made with 42BELOW® vodka.

Francis Debeuckelaere, Regional President, Western Europe, Australia & New Zealand, comments: “Of course you can never replace the experience of enjoying a favorite cocktail in a local bar, however we’re going one step further to offer more and more fantastic choices for consumers. With TAILS we’re delivering new experiences for the home, putting cocktails on the menu whatever the occasion. We are pioneering a whole new ‘ready-to-shake’ category.”

A QR code on every 50cl bottle links to a 30 second ‘how to’ video which explains the three simple serving steps, along with garnish suggestions, for each cocktail: 1, add ice and 125ml of the TAILS cocktail to a shaker; 2, experience that ‘bartender feeling’ by shaking until ice cold; and 3, pour into a glass.

TAILS will be available from April in supermarkets, specialist liquor stores and online across the UK & Ireland, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Austria, and Australia, supported by a digital-first marketing campaign focused on building awareness and driving trial of the new range.

For more information on TAILS COCKTAILS, visit www.tailscocktails.com.

Always drink responsibly.

About TAILS®

TAILS COCKTAILS is an exclusive range of premium pre-batched cocktails that bring the experience of the bar to consumers’ homes, with all the flavor and complexity of hand-made cocktails, but none of the effort. Established in 2010, TAILS was founded with a vision to make high-quality cocktails more accessible to a wider audience of cocktail lovers. Each TAILS COCKTAIL begins with the highest quality, premium spirits – BACARDI® Rum, 42BELOW® Vodka, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® Gin and DEWAR’S® Blended Scotch whisky – blended with top quality ingredients. The TAILS brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Visit www.tailscocktails.com.

About Bacardi

Bacardi Limited, the largest privately held spirits company in the world, produces and markets internationally recognized spirits and wines. The Bacardi Limited brand portfolio comprises more than 200 brands and labels, including BACARDÍ® rum, GREY GOOSE® vodka, PATRÓN® tequila, DEWAR’S® Blended Scotch whisky, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® gin, MARTINI® vermouth and sparkling wines, CAZADORES® 100% blue agave tequila, and other leading and emerging brands including WILLIAM LAWSON’S® Scotch whisky, ST-GERMAIN® elderflower liqueur, and ERISTOFF® vodka. Founded over 160 years ago in Santiago de Cuba, family-owned Bacardi Limited currently employs more than 8,000, operates production facilities in 10 countries, and sells its brands in more than 170 countries. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited. Visit http://www.bacardilimited.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.