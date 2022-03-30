Orbit Baby Partners with Emplifi to Provide Immersive Shopping Experience

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Emplifi, the leading unified customer (CX) experience platform, announced today that Orbit Baby has selected its ShopStream solution to provide its customers with an immersive online shopping experience. Through Emplifi’s leading live commerce solution, which came through the acquisition of Go Instore in September 2021, Orbit Baby customers will be able to connect to product experts for live demos and consultations.

Orbit Baby is the vanguard of the modern-day luxury baby stroller and car seat industry, designing and distributing premium infant-to-toddler stroller and car seat travel systems. Using live commerce technology, Orbit Baby is enhancing their digital offerings and giving customers a more robust online experience.

“As an e-commerce only business, we are always seeking to improve the online experience for our customers,” says Mike Krantz, Director of Marketing and eCommerce at Orbit Baby. “Our customers, whether they are just starting their parenting journey or looking to upgrade their current travel systems, are relying on us to provide best-in-class products that will keep their children safe and are easy to use. Partnering with Emplifi through Go Instore allows us to better showcase the features and benefits of our products and engage with customers to create long-lasting relationships.”

Orbit Baby will utilize several Emplifi live commerce tools to create a multi-pronged e-commerce strategy, including both its one-to-one video chat and ShopStream livestreaming service, working in tandem with their social shopping features. ShopStream provides a one-to-many live shopping experience that will help Orbit Baby reach unlimited audiences through interactive live video streaming. The company will also be operating a dark store in Ventura, Calif., using video technology for product showcases.

“Partnering with Orbit Baby presents an exciting opportunity for us to leverage our technology in new ways and in a unique segment of the market,” says Andre Hordagoda, co-GM, Social Commerce, Emplifi. “Parents demand the highest quality products for their children, and with Emplifi, Orbit Baby will give their customers better insight into the depth and breadth of their products. By leveraging our livestream technology and their dark store concept, they’ll be able to reach a multitude of customers and offer them a more personalized shopping experience.”

Emplifi’s one-to-one video technology has been adopted by more than 100 global retailers, such as Samsung, HP, DeBeers and Signet Jewelers. In 2021, the company served over 2.7 million unique users and generated over $240 million in sales for its customers. Data shows Go Instore’s video chat and livestream offerings can increase conversion rates for retailer’s e-commerce operations. Typical online conversions range from 3% to 5%, whereas livestreaming offers a 10% conversion rate and one-to-one video chat can increase conversions up to 20% to 30% – the equivalent of in-store conversion rates.

About Orbit Baby, Inc.

Orbit Baby, Inc., is dedicated to building a global community of confident parents by providing products that offer mobility with intuitive functionality and unparalleled safety. Orbit Baby designs and manufactures premium child travel products, including: car seats, strollers, bassinets, and storage accessories, which work together as a complete travel system. Orbit Baby's groundbreaking design revolves around the patented SmartHub rotational interface that gives parents the convenience of docking and rotating interchangeable seats on various bases and strollers. For more information, visit www.orbitbabyusa.com.

About Emplifi

Emplifi is the leading unified CX platform that brings marketing, commerce and care together to help businesses close the customer experience gap. More than 7,000 brands, including Delta Air Lines, Ford Motor Company and McDonalds, rely on Emplifi to provide their customers with outstanding experiences at every touchpoint. For more information, visit www.emplifi.io.