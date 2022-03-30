Syniverse and Kore.ai Form Partnership to Offer CPaaS Professional Services for Enterprises

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Syniverse®, “the world’s most connected company”®, today said it has formed a global partnership with Kore.ai to complement its Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) strategy by providing conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and professional services for Forbes Global 2000 enterprises.

The partnership allows Syniverse to expand its CPaaS portfolio and offer end-to-end capabilities to enterprises including internet bot design and build, omnichannel selection, campaign management, message delivery and analytics/reporting through a professional services team manned by Syniverse and Kore.ai.

Kore.ai provides an enterprise-grade, end-to-end, no-code conversational artificial intelligence (AI) platform and AI-first solutions that serve as a secure foundation for enterprises to design, build, test, host, deploy and manage virtual assistants, process assistants and conversational digital applications that optimize customer, employee and agent experiences across voice and digital channels. The Kore.ai Experience Optimization Platform supports on-prem and cloud deployments for more than 35 channels in 100 languages.

For more than three decades Syniverse has been simplifying and accelerating enterprises’ digital transformations at every stage of their journey. Syniverse supports many of the Forbes Global 2000 companies and brands in the technology, financial services, communications, retail and logistics, healthcare, and travel and hospitality markets.

Syniverse was recognized in 2021 Gartner market guide on CPaaS for enterprises citing Syniverse for its “co-creator” go-to-service model. Co-creator service involves partnering with customer development teams to leverage Syniverse’s CPaaS Concierge offering which improves customer experience and competitiveness.

Chris Rivera, President, Enterprise, Syniverse

“The COVID-19 pandemic has forced Forbes Global 2000 companies to accelerate their digital transformations. Syniverse and Kore.ai are collaborating to add an important need to help enterprises embrace a Communications-Platform-as-a-Service offering that has conversational artificial intelligence technologies. I am confident the combination of Syniverse and Kore.ai will be a pre-eminent provider of a Software-as-a-Service solution for enterprises needing to provide a differentiated customer experience.”

Raj Koneru, Founder and CEO, Kore.ai

“Experience-centric organizations are veering toward conversational AI as the means to create a differentiated customer experience management that’s proactive, efficient, scalable, and easily accessible. The synergies offered by the Kore.ai and Syniverse partnership will enable global enterprises to deal with the emerging future in a much better way, where the focus will be on delivering digital-first experiences that positively impact the entire customer lifetime journey and be able to scale in times of crises while retaining the human touch in all their interactions.”

About Syniverse

Syniverse is the world’s most connected company. We seamlessly connect the world’s networks, devices, and people, so the world can unlock the full power of communications.

Our secure, global technology powers the world’s leading carriers, top Forbes Global 2000 companies, and billions of people, devices, and transactions every day. Our engagement platform delivers better, smarter experiences that strengthen relationships between businesses, customers, and employees.

For over 30 years, we have accelerated important advances in communications technology. Today we are an essential driver of the world’s adoption of intelligent connectivity, from 5G and CPaaS to IoT and beyond. www.syniverse.com.

About Kore.ai

Kore.ai is a global leader in the conversational AI-first platform and solutions helping enterprises automate business interactions to deliver extraordinary experiences for their customers, employees and contact center agents. More than 150 Fortune 2000 companies trust Kore.ai’s experience optimization (XO) platform and technology to automate their business interactions for over 100 million users worldwide to achieve extraordinary outcomes. Kore.ai has been recognized as a leader and an innovator by top analysts and ensures the success of its customers through a growing team headquartered in Orlando with offices in India, the UK, Japan, South Korea and Europe. Visit kore.ai to learn more.

