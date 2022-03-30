Transition Begins for APR Consulting’s New Contract with NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory

DIAMOND BAR, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--APR Consulting, Inc., a certified minority- and woman-owned business enterprise (MWBE) and nationally respected professional recruitment and contingent workforce solutions provider, today announced the Program Management Office (PMO) team who will oversee the transition and day-to-day execution of the Temporary Support and Services (TSAS) contract the company was recently awarded by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Pasadena, Calif. The transition, which is currently underway, is focused on the transfer of the incumbent workforce; recruitment of new personnel; personnel check-in, orientation, and training; and preparation for APR Consulting’s assumption of operational responsibility.

Said Aaron Stone, chief operating officer of APR Consulting: “Our primary objective is to deliver a seamless, thorough, minimally intrusive, and efficient first-phase experience for both JPL and the transferred employees. With this transition, we’re committed to creating the strong foundation this program deserves and the momentum it requires as we ramp up quickly to successfully meet JPL’s growing needs for temporary technical and professional support.”

“Key to that success is the right leadership,” added Stone, “which is why I’m especially proud to announce that Jay Chhugani will serve as APR’s senior program manager for the TSAS contract.” Chhugani has more than 32 years of industry experience, with the last 27 dedicated to project management for JPL/NASA and companies in the aerospace and high technology sectors. The PMO team also includes Monica Blair, deputy program manager; Lee Ingram, safety and health coordinator; and Nadine Peterson, program support specialist. Chhugani will also draw upon APR’s corporate team of phase-in specialists in the areas of management, HR and recruiting, benefits, financial and accounting, and contracts.

“I’m very excited about being part of the APR team and serving as the primary interface with our internal clients for this contract,” said Chhugani. “Over the years, I have developed a deep respect for the JPL organization, its mission, and its people and am exceptionally pleased to have this opportunity to continue to be of service to them.”

The Jet Propulsion Laboratory is a federally funded research and development center managed by the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). It is estimated the TSAS contract value will exceed $500 million over 10 years.

About APR Consulting

