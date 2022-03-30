SDG&E Adds Second Energy Storage Facility in San Diego to Strengthen Grid Reliability and Advance Clean Energy Goals

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Less than a year after it completed the Top Gun Energy Storage facility in the Miramar area, San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) today announced the completion of a second energy storage project in the City of San Diego. SDG&E Senior Vice President of Customer Services and External Affairs Scott Crider, SDG&E Vice President of Energy Innovation Miguel Romero and local labor leaders cut the ribbon on the region’s latest energy storage facility located in Kearny Mesa. The new 20MW/80MWh facility can meet the energy needs of about 13,000 homes for up to four hours.

“Investing in advanced technologies like energy storage is critical to advancing our state’s and region’s aggressive climate goals, including getting to net zero greenhouse gas emissions, with the added benefit of building a more resilient energy grid,” said SDG&E CEO Caroline Winn. “Project by project, step by step, we are making progress toward a cleaner, safer and more reliable energy future.”

The Kearny facility is one of several SDG&E projects that will help California reach its goal of 100% carbon-free electricity, while also bolstering grid reliability during the summer. SDG&E completed the Top Gun Energy Storage, a 30MW/120MWh lithium-ion battery system, last June. The facility can provide the energy equivalent for serving 20,000 homes for four hours. Top Gun is connected to the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) market and can be dispatched by CAISO to support statewide grid needs. The Kearny facility began commercial operation this month and will also be available for dispatch by CAISO. By year end, SDG&E expects to have 145 MW of owned storage connected to the regional grid. To learn more about SDG&E’s clean energy projects, visit sdge.com/sustainability.

Battery storage works by capturing renewable resources like wind and solar when they are abundant during the day, then sending that energy back to the grid when it is needed, such as at night when the sun has set or when energy supply is tight during hot summer months.

The Kearny facility consists of lithium-ion phosphate batteries, which feature a chemistry that is more durable. The batteries are housed in special storage cubes that bring additional safety benefits such as temperature sensors and fire retardant.

