Baseball Fans Rejoice: TuneIn Signs Multi-Year Partnership with Major League Baseball, Solidifies Place as an Official Audio Partner of MLB

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TuneIn, the world’s leading live streaming audio service, today announced a newly inked multi-year partnership agreement with Major League Baseball (MLB) ahead of Opening Day 2022. As a part of the new agreement, TuneIn will be an official audio partner of MLB.

In adding MLB as an official audio partnership, TuneIn now features the most comprehensive professional live sports coverage of any live streaming audio service. TuneIn’s sports lineup consists of live coverage from MLB, NFL and NHL, as well as exclusive access to commercial-free live sports content from ESPN Radio. This provides sports fans a one-stop location for all 2,430 MLB games and premiere access to insights, discussions and debates involving their favorite teams and players.

Available for TuneIn Premium subscribers, TuneIn’s 2022 MLB coverage will include live and on-demand game coverage of all 30 MLB teams, on-demand post game analysis, Spanish-language broadcasting coverage and spring training play-by-play coverage.

“TuneIn is committed to providing our 75 million listeners around the world with live and on-demand access to their favorite sports, news and entertainment audio content,” said Richard Stern, CEO of TuneIn. “As an official audio partner of Major League Baseball, TuneIn is thrilled to be able to provide our premium subscribers with live streaming audio access to every game throughout the 2022 season and beyond.”

TuneIn can also be accessed in 100 plus countries across a variety of connected devices including Siri, Alexa, Google Assistant, Sonos, Bose and Tesla’s in-dash experience.

